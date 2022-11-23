2018 Land Rover Discovery

$31,480 + taxes & licensing 7 0 , 4 5 4 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9360625

9360625 Stock #: 723440

723440 VIN: salct2sx6jh723440

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Fuji White

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Stock # 723440

Mileage 70,454 KM

Vehicle Features Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Mechanical Power Steering Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio Bluetooth Safety Driver Airbag Passenger Airbag Rearview Camera

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.