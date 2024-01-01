$29,998+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2018 Tesla Model 3
LONG RANGE AWD Pearl White/Dual Climate/Leather/Autopilot/Blind Spot/Navi
Location
Autotech Emporium
1694 Dundas St. East, Mississauga, ON L4X 1L7
905-290-1319
140,138KM
Used
VIN 5YJ3E1EB5JF107355
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 7220
- Mileage 140,138 KM
Vehicle Description
LONG RANGE ALL WHEEL DRIVE | Pearl White Dual Climate Control | Heated Seats | Blind Spot Cameras | Alloys | Navigation | Leather | Moonroof | Touchscreen | Lane Assist | Rear Cross Traffic | Keyless Start | Remote Entry | Power Seats | Steering Controls | Power Mirrors | Power Windows | Bluetooth Audio | and more *CARFAX, VERIFIED Available *WALK IN WITH CONFIDENCE AND DRIVE AWAY SATISFIED* $0 down financing available, OAC price/payment plus applicable taxes. Autotech Emporium is serving the GTA and surrounding areas in the market of quality per-owned vehicles. We are a UCDA member and a registered dealer with the OMVIC. A Carfax history report is provided with all of our vehicles. We also offer our optional amazing reconditioning package which will provide three times of its value. It covers new brakes, Battery Check, All fluids top up, Registration and Plate Transfer, Detailed inspection (even for non safety components), exterior high speed buffing, waxing and cosmetic work, In-depth interior hygiene cleaning (shampoo, steam wash and odor removal treatment), Engine bay degreasing and shampoo, safety certificate cost, 30 days dealer warranty and after sale free consultation to keep your vehicle maintained so we can keep you as our customer for life. TO CLARIFY THIS PACKAGE AS PER OMVIC REGULATION AND STANDARDS VEHICLE IS NOT DRIVABLE, NOT CERTIFIED. CERTIFICATION IS AVAILABLE FOR TWELVE HUNDRED AND NINETY FIVE DOLLARS(1295). ALL VEHICLES WE SELL ARE DRIVABLE AFTER CERTIFICATION!!! TO LEARN MORE ABOUT THIS PLEASE CONTACT DEALER. TAGS: 2019 2020 2017 2021 Audi Etron A4 A5 BMW 2 Series 3 Series Porsche Taycan Mercedes C Class KIA EV6 Special sale price listed available to regular finance purchase only on approved credit. Price of vehicle may differ with other forms of payment. Please see our website for further details.
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Interior
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Automatic climate control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Mechanical
Power Steering
Seating
Leather Interior
5 Passenger
Windows
Rear Defrost
MOONROOF
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Comfort
Dual Climate Control
Convenience
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Additional Features
AWD
LED Lights
TOUCHSCREEN
Lane Departure Alert
Crash Avoidance / Collision Warning
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Nav / Navigation Package
Blind Spot Monitor / Inidicators
Backup / Rear View Camera
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Email Autotech Emporium
Call Dealer
905-290-XXXX(click to show)
905-290-1319
Alternate NumbersText: 289-203-9541
Quick Links
2018 Tesla Model 3