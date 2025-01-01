Menu
<div><b>XLT EXTENDED CAB STANDARD BED 4WD</b> | Reverse Camera | Cruise Control | Touchscreen | Remote Entry | Alloys | Bluetooth Connectivity | Power Windows | Power Locks | Fog Lights | and more</div><br /><div><span>0% DOWN FINANCING (O.A.C). Good Credit, Bad Credit , New Credit, No Credit.We offer the best Interest Rates in the market!</span></div><br /><div><span>BUY ONLINE - FREE HOME DELIVERY</span></div><br /><div><span>*CARFAX, VERIFIED Available *WALK IN WITH CONFIDENCE AND DRIVE AWAY SATISFIED* $0 down financing available, OAC price/payment plus applicable taxes. Autotech Emporium is serving the GTA and surrounding areas in the market of quality per-owned vehicles. We are a UCDA member and a registered dealer with the OMVIC. A Carfax history report is provided with all of our vehicles. We </span>also offer our optional amazing reconditioning package which will provide three times of its value. It covers new brakes, new synthetic engine oil and filter, all fluids top up, registration and plate transfer, detailed inspection (even for non safety components), exterior high speed buffing, waxing and cosmetic work, In-depth interior hygiene cleaning (shampoo, steam wash and odor removal treatment), Engine degreasing and shampoo, safety certificate cost, <span>30 days dealer warranty</span> and after sale free consultation to keep your vehicle maintained so we can keep you as our customer for life. TO CLARIFY THIS PACKAGE AS PER OMVIC REGULATION AND STANDARDS VEHICLE IS NOT DRIVABLE, NOT CERTIFIED. CERTIFICATION IS AVAILABLE FOR TWELVE HUNDRED AND NINETY FIVE DOLLARS(1295). ALL VEHICLES WE SELL ARE DRIVABLE AFTER CERTIFICATION!!!</div><br /><div><span>*Price Advertised online has a $2000 Finance Purchasing Credit on Approved Credit. Price of vehicle may differ with any other forms of payment. P</span><span>lease call dealer or visit our website for further details. Do not refer to calculate my payment option for cash purchase.</span><span></span></div><br /><div><span>Please visit </span><a href=http://www.autotechemporium.com/ target=_blank>www.autotechemporium.com</a><span> to</span> <span>check following vehicles and up to date inventory.</span></div><br /><div><span>TAGS: 2018 2017 2020 2021 Toyota Tundra Tacoma Chevrolet Silverado 1500 2500 Ford F-150 F-250 F-350 Lightning Maverick Ranger Ram 1500 2500 Classic GMC Sierra Nissan Titan Frontier</span></div><br /><div><br></div>

2019 Ford F-150

123,731 KM

$28,888

+ tax & licensing
12308432

Autotech Emporium

1694 Dundas St. East, Mississauga, ON L4X 1L7

905-290-1319

Used
123,731KM
VIN 1FTEX1EB7KKD38966

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 7582
  • Mileage 123,731 KM

Safety

Traction Control
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer

Mechanical

Power Steering

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Seating

6 PASSENGER

Convenience

Telescopic Steering Wheel

Additional Features

4x4
Driver Side Airbag
12V outlet
Aux in
TOUCHSCREEN
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Backup / Rear View Camera

1694 Dundas St. East, Mississauga, ON L4X 1L7
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

905-290-XXXX

905-290-1319

Text: 289-203-9541
