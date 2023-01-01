2019 Jaguar F-PACE

$40,995 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 6 3 , 4 1 3 K M Used

Listing ID: 10002176

10002176 Stock #: 12500F

12500F VIN: SADCK2GX3KA391068

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 12500F

Mileage 63,413 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Locks Seating Leather Seats Memory Seats Dual Power Seats Exterior Alloy Wheels Power Liftgate DEEP TINTED GLASS Body-coloured door handles Front license plate bracket CLEARCOAT PAINT Perimeter/approach lights Steel spare wheel Windshield wiper deicer Rear fog lamps Lip Spoiler Black grille w/chrome surround LED brakelights Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers Wheels w/Silver Accents Chrome Side Windows Trim Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st And 2nd Row Sunroof w/Power Sunshade Black Bodyside Cladding Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels Body-Coloured Power Heated Auto Dimming Side Mirrors w/Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator Auto On/Off Projector Beam High Intensity Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto-Leveling Headlamps w/Washer and Delay-Off Interior Steering Wheel Controls Immobilizer Compass Heated Steering Wheel Driver Information Centre HEATED FRONT SEATS PERIMETER ALARM Driver foot rest Illuminated locking glove box Rigid cargo cover Keyless Start Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Outside temp gauge Voice recorder Front Cupholder Air filtration Fade-to-off interior lighting Rear cupholder Trunk/hatch auto-latch Cargo Space Lights Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim Delayed Accessory Power Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats Valet Function 2 Seatback Storage Pockets Front And Rear Map Lights Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning 3 12V DC Power Outlets Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts Cargo Area Concealed Storage Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination Power Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column 40-20-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat Seats w/Leatherette Back Material 8-Way Driver Seat 8-Way Passenger Seat Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 3 12V DC Power Outlets Memory Settings Include Full Suedecloth Simulated Suede Headliner InControl PROTECT Tracker System LuxTec Leatherette Door Trim Insert Interior Trim -inc: Piano Black Instrument Panel Insert, Piano Black Door Panel Insert, Piano Black Console Insert, Metal-Look Interior Accents and LuxTec Leatherette Upholstered Dashboard Aluminum Gear Shifter Material Analog Appearance 10-Way Electric Front Seats w/Memory -inc: electric fore/aft (2), electric cushion height (2), electric cushion tilt (2), electric squab recline (2), manual headrest height (2), driver seat memory adjuster w/mirror position and steering wheel (if power... Style Heated Leather Steering Wheel w/Auto Tilt-Away Windows Panoramic Roof Comfort air rear air Dual Zone Climate Control Convenience cruise tilt Proximity Key Mechanical Block Heater 3.73 Axle Ratio Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs 130 amp alternator Gas-pressurized shock absorbers Permanent locking hubs Double wishbone front suspension w/coil springs Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature 82 L Fuel Tank GVWR: 2,460 kgs 90-Amp/Hr 800CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control Full-Time All-Wheel Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth Integrated roof antenna digital signal processor 2 LCD Monitors In The Front Safety Back-Up Camera Lane Departure Warning Blind spot sensor Side impact beams Airbag Occupancy Sensor Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point and Pretensioners Power Rear Child Safety Locks Emergency Braking Driver Monitoring-Alert Additional Features Navigation BACK UP CAMERA BACK UP SENSORS LASER CRUISE Premium audio system Power Tilt Wheel WIFI 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front And Rear Vented Discs, Brake Assist, Hill Descent Control, Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake AM / FM / CD Player Forward Crash Sensor

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.