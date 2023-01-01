2019 Nissan Rogue

$26,995 + taxes & licensing 5 5 , 0 5 5 K M Used Get Financing

Listing ID: 9455611

9455611 Stock #: 11944

11944 VIN: 5N1AT2MV9KC728474

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Gray

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 11944

Mileage 55,055 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Heated Mirrors Lane Departure Warning Rear child safety locks Blind spot sensor Side impact beams Airbag Occupancy Sensor Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners Tire Pressure Monitoring System Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning Blind Spot Warning (BSW) Blind Spot Collision Mitigation-Front Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Locks Exterior Alloy Wheels Variable Intermittent Wipers SPLASH GUARDS Front license plate bracket CLEARCOAT PAINT Steel spare wheel Lip Spoiler Black grille w/chrome surround LED brakelights Body-Coloured Front Bumper Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo Fully Galvanized Steel Panels Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Wheel Well Trim Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper, Heated Wiper Park and Defroster Chrome Side Windows Trim and Black Rear Window Trim Interior Steering Wheel Controls Immobilizer HEATED FRONT SEATS PERIMETER ALARM glove box Driver foot rest Keyless Start Full Cloth Headliner Full Tank of Fuel & Floor Mats Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Outside temp gauge Front Cupholder Air filtration Carpet Floor Trim Fade-to-off interior lighting Rear cupholder Manual tilt/telescoping steering column Cargo Space Lights Delayed Accessory Power 3 12V DC Power Outlets Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts Cargo Area Concealed Storage Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins Systems Monitor Full Carpet Floor Covering Front Centre Armrest w/Storage and Rear Centre Armrest Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 3 12V DC Power Outlets 60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat w/Manual Fore/Aft Analog Appearance Windows Panoramic Roof Comfort air rear air Convenience cruise tilt Remote Engine Start Proximity Key Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth Integrated roof antenna 2 LCD Monitors In The Front Seating Cloth Seats Mechanical Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs Gas-pressurized shock absorbers Permanent locking hubs 110 amp alternator Single stainless steel exhaust Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs Battery w/Run Down Protection Engine: 2.5L DOHC 16-Valve 4-Cylinder 5.694 Axle Ratio 55 L Fuel Tank Transmission: Xtronic CVT w/Sport Mode Switch -inc: automatic shifter manual mode Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel Additional Features BACK UP CAMERA LASER CRUISE Driver's Power Seat AM / FM / CD Player Forward Crash Sensor

