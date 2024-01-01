$17,999+ tax & licensing
2019 Toyota Corolla
LE
Location
Komfort Motors
1849 Mattawa Ave D13, Mississauga, ON L4X 1K5
647-685-3345
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale
$17,999
+ taxes & licensing
109,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 2T1BURHE0KC127972
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 109,000 KM
Vehicle Description
✅️EXCELLENT CONDITION. CLEAN CARFAX NO ACCIDENTS
✅️ CERTIFICATION INCLUDES 6 MONTH EXTENDED WARRANTY
✅️ RUST PROOFING AVAILABLE!!
✅️ Engine & Transmission Strong
✅️ Runs & Drives
✅️ $17,999+HST/LICENSING
+ BACKUP CAMERA
+ OIL & FILTER CHANGED ✅️
+ NEW BRAKES ✅️
+ NEW TIRES ✅️
2019 TOYOTA COROLLA
293,000KM
*ALL POWER FEATURES*
$17,999+HST/LICENSING
NO WALK INS. APPOINTMENT ONLY. VEH RUNS & DRIVES FINE NO ISSUES
PLEASE CALL
647 685 3345
JOHN TARABOULSI
1849 MATTAWA AVE L4X 1K5
MISSISSAUGA, ON
KOMFORT MOTORS WWW.KOMFORTMOTORS.COM
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Lane Keeping Assist
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire
Comfort
Climate Control
Seating
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Additional Features
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
