2019 Toyota Corolla

109,000 KM

$17,999

+ tax & licensing
2019 Toyota Corolla

LE

2019 Toyota Corolla

LE

Location

Komfort Motors

1849 Mattawa Ave D13, Mississauga, ON L4X 1K5

647-685-3345

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$17,999

+ taxes & licensing

109,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 2T1BURHE0KC127972

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 109,000 KM

✅️EXCELLENT CONDITION. CLEAN CARFAX NO ACCIDENTS

✅️ CERTIFICATION INCLUDES 6 MONTH EXTENDED WARRANTY


✅️ RUST PROOFING AVAILABLE!!
 
✅️ Engine & Transmission Strong
 
✅️ Runs & Drives
 
✅️ $17,999+HST/LICENSING
 
+ BACKUP CAMERA
 
+ OIL & FILTER CHANGED ✅️
 
+ NEW BRAKES ✅️ 
 
+ NEW TIRES ✅️
 
2019 TOYOTA COROLLA
 
293,000KM
 
*ALL POWER FEATURES*
 
$17,999+HST/LICENSING
 
NO WALK INS. APPOINTMENT ONLY. VEH RUNS & DRIVES FINE NO ISSUES
 
PLEASE CALL
 
647 685 3345
JOHN TARABOULSI
1849 MATTAWA AVE L4X 1K5
MISSISSAUGA, ON
KOMFORT MOTORS WWW.KOMFORTMOTORS.COM
 
2006 2007 2008 2009 2010 2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 2021 2022 Honda Toyota Mazda Ford Chevrolet BMW Audi Mercedes Benz Certified Used Cars Available for Toronto, North York, Mississauga, Scarborough, Brampton, Hamilton, Niagara Falls, Caledon, Kitchener, Waterloo, Markham & Richmond Hill

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Lane Keeping Assist

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Daytime Running Lights
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Climate Control

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Komfort Motors

Komfort Motors

1849 Mattawa Ave D13, Mississauga, ON L4X 1K5

647-685-XXXX

647-685-3345

$17,999

+ taxes & licensing

Komfort Motors

647-685-3345

2019 Toyota Corolla