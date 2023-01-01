$72,995+ tax & licensing
$72,995
+ taxes & licensing
2020 Cadillac Escalade ESV
No Accident 360Cam Navigation Sunroof Bose
Location
5926 Shawson Dr, Mississauga, ON L4W 3W5
75,154KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9980135
- Stock #: 12495
- VIN: 1GYS4HKJ7LR202684
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
Vehicle Description
Tabangi Motors is family owned and operated for over 20 years and is a trusted member of the UCDA. Our goal is not only to provide you with the best price, but, more importantly, a quality, reliable vehicle, and the best customer service. Visit our new 25,000 sq. ft. building and indoor showroom and take a test drive today! Call us at 905-670-3738 or email us at customercare@tabangimotors.com to book an appointment.
CERTIFICATION: Have your new pre-owned vehicle certified at Tabangi Motors! We offer a full safety inspection exceeding industry standards including oil change and professional detailing prior to delivery. Vehicles are not drivable, if not certified. The certification package is available for $595 on qualified units (Certification is not available on vehicles marked As-Is). All trade-ins are welcome. Taxes and licensing are extra.
This full-size Escalade ESV makes a full-size statement, from the immense grille to the massive, heavily styled bodywork. This 2020 Cadillac Escalade ESV is fresh on our lot in Mississauga.
Bold styling commands attention for this 2020 Cadillac Escalade ESV. This large SUV backs up its promise of impressive performance with exceptional power and capability while providing elegance and interior comfort. A touch of luxury is evident throughout this luxurious SUV and despite its size, this 2020 Escalade maintains a perfect balance of luxury, capability and grace. This SUV has 75,154 kms. It's black in colour . It has a 10 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 420HP 6.2L 8 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Air, Rear Air, Tilt, Cruise, Power Windows, Power Locks, Power Mirrors.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://tabangimotors.com/apply-now/
SERVICE: Schedule an appointment with Tabangi Service Centre to bring your vehicle in for all its needs. Simply click on the link below and book your appointment. Our licensed technicians and repair facility offer the highest quality services at the most competitive prices. All work is manufacturer warranty approved and comes with 2 year parts and labour warranty. Start saving hundreds of dollars by servicing your vehicle with Tabangi. Call us at 905-670-8100 or follow this link to book an appointment today! https://calendly.com/tabangiservice/appointment.
PRICE: We believe everyone deserves to get the best price possible on their new pre-owned vehicle without having to go through uncomfortable negotiations. By constantly monitoring the market and adjusting our prices below the market average you can buy confidently knowing you are getting the best price possible! No haggle pricing. No pressure. Why pay more somewhere else?
WARRANTY: This vehicle qualifies for an extended warranty with different terms and coverages available. Dont forget to ask for help choosing the right one for you.
FINANCING: No credit? New to the country? Bankruptcy? Consumer proposal? Collections? You dont need good credit to finance a vehicle. Bad credit is usually good enough. Give our finance and credit experts a chance to get you approved and start rebuilding credit today!
o~o
Vehicle Features
Safety
Heated Mirrors
Blind spot sensor
Safety Alert Seat haptic vibration in seat cushion works with safety features
Door locks, rear child security
Sensor, vehicle inclination will detect vehicle being towed or jacked up
Airbags, Frontal airbags for driver and front outboard passenger; Seat-mounted side-impact airbags for driver and front outboard passenger; Driver inboard seat-mounted side-impact airbag; Head-curtain airbags for all rows in outboard seating positions
Brakes, Hill Start-Assist/Hill Hold
Front outboard Passenger Sensing System for frontal outboard passenger airbag
StabiliTrak, vehicle stability enhancement system with Rollover Mitigation includes disable switch
Seat belts, 3-point, all positions, includes front seat belt pretensioners
OnStar and Cadillac connected services capable (Terms and limitations apply. See onstar.ca or dealer for details.)
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Seating
Leather Seats
Quad Bucket Seats
Dual Power Seats
Exterior
Alloy Wheels
Mouldings, bodyside, chrome
Windshield, solar absorbing
Wiper, rear intermittent with washer
Wipers, front intermittent, Rainsense
Headlamps, automatic on/off
Glass, deep-tinted (all windows, except light-tinted glass on windshield and driver- and front passenger-side glass)
Tail lamps, LED illumination
Hands-Free Liftgate, open and close, programmable memory height
Glass, acoustic, laminated, windshield and front door glass
Headlamps, LED high beam/low beam, light pipe
Luggage rack, roof-mounted, chrome
Mirrors, outside heated power-adjustable, power-folding and driver-side auto-dimming, colour-keyed with integrated turn signal indicators, ground illumination and programmable to provide curb view when in reverse
Shutters, front active aero
Spare tire lock, hoist shaft
Tire Fill Alert provides visual and audible alerts outside the vehicle when inflating an under inflated tire to the recommended tire pressure
Tires, P285/45R22 all-season, blackwall
Rear Camera Mirror Washer
Assist steps, running side board (Upgradeable to (BRS) power-retractable assist steps.)
Interior
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel
Heated rear seats
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Remote Engine Start
Keyless Start
Adaptive remote start
Cruise control, electronic with set and resume speed
Defogger, rear-window electric
Wireless Phone Charging
Steering wheel, heated
Universal Home Remote includes garage door opener, 3-channel programmable
Floor covering, colour-keyed carpeting
Power outlet, 110-volt
Rear seat reminder
Accents, interior, piano black and chrome finish
Gauge cluster, 12" colour, reconfigurable with Driver Information Centre
Head-Up Display, 4-colour, reconfigurable
Lighting, interior, door handle release, door storage, console and footwell
Lighting, interior, with theater dimming
Steering wheel controls, mounted audio and Driver Information Centre controls
Windows, power with driver and front passenger Express-Up/Down and rear passengers Express-Down
Sensor, vehicle interior movement will detect movement within cabin of the vehicle
Cadillac Connected Access capable (Subject to terms. See onstar.ca or dealer for details.)
Windows
Sunroof
Comfort
air
rear air
Convenience
cruise
tilt
Proximity Key
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Active noise cancellation
Radio, HD
Mechanical
Four Wheel Drive
Differential, heavy-duty locking rear
Alternator, 170 amps
Capless Fuel Fill
Cooling, auxiliary transmission oil cooler, heavy-duty air-to-oil
Air cleaner, high-capacity
Automatic load levelling, rear
Brakes, DuraLife rotors
Cooling, external engine oil cooler, heavy-duty
Engine, 6.2L V8 with Active Fuel Management, Spark Ignition Direct Injection (SIDI) and Variable Valve Timing (VVT) includes aluminum block construction (420 hp [313.2 kW] @ 5600 rpm, 460 lb-ft of torque [621 N-m] @ 4100 rpm)
Rear axle, 3.23 ratio
Steering, Electronic Power Steering (EPS)
Suspension, Magnetic Ride Control with selectable sport mode
Trailering equipment, heavy-duty includes trailering hitch platform, 7-wire harness with independent fused trailering circuits and 7-way sealed connector
Transfer case, active, 2-speed with Neutral for dinghy/flat towing
Additional Features
BACK UP CAMERA
Park Assist
TRI ZONE CLIMATE CONTROL
Premium audio system
3RD ROW
360 degree camera
AM / FM / CD Player
Forward Crash Sensor
GVWR, 7500 lbs (3402 kg)
Cargo convenience net, rear
Audio system feature, Bose Centrepoint Surround Sound system with 16 speakers
Wireless Charging, located on the top of the centre console (The system wirelessly charges one compatible mobile device. Some phones have built-in wireless charging technology and others require a special adaptor/back cover. To check for phone or other...
