$19,998+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2020 Nissan NV200
SV / Ready for Work / Reverse Camera / Compact Cargo
2020 Nissan NV200
SV / Ready for Work / Reverse Camera / Compact Cargo
Location
Autotech Emporium
1694 Dundas St. East, Mississauga, ON L4X 1L7
905-290-1319
$19,998
+ taxes & licensing
142,305KM
Used
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 3N6CM0KN4LK690763
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Stock # 7144
- Mileage 142,305 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
SV Camera, Bluetooth, Parking Sensors, 4 Cylinder, Automatic, Cargo Van, Keyless Entry, All Power, A/C and more *CARFAX,CARPROOF VERIFIED Available *WALK IN WITH CONFIDENCE AND DRIVE AWAY SATISFIED* $0 down financing available. OAC price/payment plus applicable taxes. Autotech Emporium is serving the GTA and surrounding areas in the market of quality pre-owned vehicles. We are a ucda member and a registered dealer with the OMVIC. A carproof history report is provided with all of our vehicles. We also offer our optional amazing certification package which will provide three times of its value. It covers new brakes, undercoating, all fluids top up, registration, detailed inspection (incl. non safety components), engine oil, exterior high speed buffing/waxing/touch ups, interior shampoo trunk & engine compartments, safety certificate cost and more. TO CLARIFY THIS PACKAGE AS PER OMVIC REGULATION AND STANDARDS VEHICLE IS NOT DRIVABLE, NOT CERTIFIED. CERTIFICATION ARE AVAILABLE FOR EIGHT HUNDRED AND NINETY FIVE DOLLARS(895). ALL VEHICLES WE SELL ARE DRIVABLE AFTER CERTIFICATION!!! TO LEARN MORE ABOUT THIS PLEASE CONTACT DEALER. TAGS: 2022 2018 2019 2021 Work Van, Cargo Van Dodge RAM C/V Ford Transit Sprinter Van. . Price plus applicable taxes. Please contact dealer for more detail. Special sale price listed available to regular finance purchase only on approved credit. Price of vehicle may differ with other forms of payment. Please visit our website for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
Stability Control
Dual front airbags
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Interior
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Mechanical
Power Steering
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Convenience
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Additional Features
Heated Side Mirrors
Pass through rear seat
12V outlet
Aux in
TOUCHSCREEN
Apple Car Play
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Backup / Rear View Camera
Android Audio
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Autotech Emporium
2020 Nissan NV200 SV / Ready for Work / Reverse Camera / Compact Cargo 142,305 KM $19,998 + tax & lic
2017 Nissan Frontier PRO 4X CREW CAB / LEATHER / NAVI / PWR SEATS 145,799 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2016 Nissan Rogue SV AWD w/TECH PKG Navigation/Blind Spot/360 Camera 100,161 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Email Autotech Emporium
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Autotech Emporium
1694 Dundas St. East, Mississauga, ON L4X 1L7
Call Dealer
905-290-XXXX(click to show)
905-290-1319
Alternate NumbersText: 289-203-9541
Quick Links
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$19,998
+ taxes & licensing
Autotech Emporium
905-290-1319
2020 Nissan NV200