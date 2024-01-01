Menu
2020 Nissan NV200

142,305 KM

Details Description Features

$19,998

+ tax & licensing
Location

Autotech Emporium

1694 Dundas St. East, Mississauga, ON L4X 1L7

905-290-1319

142,305KM
Used
VIN 3N6CM0KN4LK690763

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 7144
  • Mileage 142,305 KM

Vehicle Description

SV Camera, Bluetooth, Parking Sensors, 4 Cylinder, Automatic, Cargo Van, Keyless Entry, All Power, A/C and more *CARFAX,CARPROOF VERIFIED Available *WALK IN WITH CONFIDENCE AND DRIVE AWAY SATISFIED* $0 down financing available. OAC price/payment plus applicable taxes. Autotech Emporium is serving the GTA and surrounding areas in the market of quality pre-owned vehicles. We are a ucda member and a registered dealer with the OMVIC. A carproof history report is provided with all of our vehicles. We also offer our optional amazing certification package which will provide three times of its value. It covers new brakes, undercoating, all fluids top up, registration, detailed inspection (incl. non safety components), engine oil, exterior high speed buffing/waxing/touch ups, interior shampoo trunk & engine compartments, safety certificate cost and more. TO CLARIFY THIS PACKAGE AS PER OMVIC REGULATION AND STANDARDS VEHICLE IS NOT DRIVABLE, NOT CERTIFIED. CERTIFICATION ARE AVAILABLE FOR EIGHT HUNDRED AND NINETY FIVE DOLLARS(895). ALL VEHICLES WE SELL ARE DRIVABLE AFTER CERTIFICATION!!! TO LEARN MORE ABOUT THIS PLEASE CONTACT DEALER. TAGS: 2022 2018 2019 2021 Work Van, Cargo Van Dodge RAM C/V Ford Transit Sprinter Van. . Price plus applicable taxes. Please contact dealer for more detail. Special sale price listed available to regular finance purchase only on approved credit. Price of vehicle may differ with other forms of payment. Please visit our website for more details.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Stability Control
Dual front airbags

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer

Mechanical

Power Steering

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Convenience

Telescopic Steering Wheel

Additional Features

Heated Side Mirrors
Pass through rear seat
12V outlet
Aux in
TOUCHSCREEN
Apple Car Play
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Backup / Rear View Camera
Android Audio

1694 Dundas St. East, Mississauga, ON L4X 1L7

905-290-XXXX

905-290-1319

Text: 289-203-9541
