2021 Audi Q5 No Accident Carplay Blindspot Lane Keep Heated Seats

$37,995 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 7 3 , 6 3 2 K M Used

Listing ID: 10412493

10412493 Stock #: 13046

13046 VIN: WA1AAAFY5M2098483

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 73,632 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Heated Mirrors First Aid Kit Back-Up Camera PERIMETER ALARM Blind spot sensor Side impact beams Airbag Occupancy Sensor Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners Power Rear Child Safety Locks SIDEGUARD Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags Tire Pressure Monitoring System Low Tire Pressure Warning Audi side assist Blind Spot Audi Pre Sense City Collision Mitigation-Front Collision Mitigation-Rear Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Locks Interior Cruise Control Steering Wheel Controls Immobilizer Compass Leather Steering Wheel Driver Information Centre HEATED FRONT SEATS Driver foot rest Illuminated locking glove box Keyless Start Full Cloth Headliner Outside temp gauge Front Cupholder Air filtration Roll-Up Cargo Cover Carpet Floor Trim Leatherette Door Trim Insert Fade-to-off interior lighting Rear cupholder Manual tilt/telescoping steering column Trunk/hatch auto-latch Cargo Space Lights Delayed Accessory Power Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats Valet Function 2 Seatback Storage Pockets Front And Rear Map Lights Redundant Digital Speedometer 3 12V DC Power Outlets Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination Manual w/Tilt Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints Power Fuel Flap Locking Type 40-20-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat w/Manual Fore/Aft 8-Way Driver Seat 8-Way Passenger Seat Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Door Panel Insert, Metal-Look Console Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console and 3 12V DC Power Outlets Leather/Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material Analog Appearance Audi connect Security and Assistance Tracker System Seating Leather Seats Memory Seats Dual Power Seats Exterior Alloy Wheels Roof Rack Power Liftgate Rain Sensing Wipers DEEP TINTED GLASS Cornering Lights Body-coloured door handles CLEARCOAT PAINT Perimeter/approach lights Steel spare wheel Lip Spoiler Metal-look grille LED brakelights Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster Wheels w/Silver Accents Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Jets Chrome Side Windows Trim, Black Front Windshield Trim and Black Rear Window Trim Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Metal-Look Rub Strip/Fascia Accent Tires: 235/60R18 AS Metal-Look Bodyside Insert, Body-Coloured Bodyside Cladding and Body-Coloured Wheel Well Trim Front Bumper w/Metal-Look Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Metal-Look Bumper Insert Comfort air rear air Convenience cruise tilt Proximity Key Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth digital signal processor Window Grid Diversity Antenna 2 LCD Monitors In The Front 180w Regular Amplifier Mechanical Engine Oil Cooler Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs Gas-pressurized shock absorbers Permanent locking hubs Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars Multi-Link Front Suspension w/Coil Springs Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode and Oil Cooler 70 L Fuel Tank Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust Lithium Ion Traction Battery 5.302 Axle Ratio 75-Amp/Hr 420CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection Transmission: 7-Speed S tronic Automatic Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel Hybrid Electric Motor 150 Amp Alternator GVWR: 2,475 kgs Additional Features BACK UP CAMERA LASER CRUISE TRI ZONE CLIMATE CONTROL Front And Rear Fog Lamps 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front And Rear Vented Discs, Brake Assist, Hill Descent Control, Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake AM / FM / CD Player Forward Crash Sensor Programmable Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Auto-Leveling Daytime Running Lights Preference Setting Headlamps w/Delay-Off Audi lane departure warning Lane Departure Warning Engine: 2.0 TFSI 4 Cylinder 261 HP -inc: 12V MHEV Wheels: 8.0J x 18" 5-Twin-Spoke Design Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: power driver and passenger seats w/driver power lumbar support and contrast stitching

