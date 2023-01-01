Menu
2021 Hyundai Santa Fe

54,309 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

The Humberview Group

866-221-6608

2021 Hyundai Santa Fe

2021 Hyundai Santa Fe

Preferred

2021 Hyundai Santa Fe

Preferred

Location

The Humberview Group

290 Dundas St E, Mississauga, ON L5A 1W9

866-221-6608

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

54,309KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9487311
  • Stock #: H307598P

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # H307598P
  • Mileage 54,309 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Power Steering
AWD
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

The Humberview Group

The Humberview Group

Cooksville Dodge Chrysler Jeep RAM

290 Dundas St E, Mississauga, ON L5A 1W9

