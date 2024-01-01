Menu
2021 Jeep Wrangler

21,500 KM

Unlimited 4xe Rubicon

Unlimited 4xe Rubicon

2021 Jeep Wrangler

Unlimited 4xe Rubicon

Erin Mills Mitsubishi

2477 Motorway Blvd Unit 4, Mississauga, ON L5L 3R2

416-860-5663

21,500KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1C4JJXR61MW629366

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 21,500 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

4x4
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Erin Mills Mitsubishi

Erin Mills Mitsubishi

2477 Motorway Blvd Unit 4, Mississauga, ON L5L 3R2
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

2021 Jeep Wrangler