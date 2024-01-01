$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
ad: gallery_header
2018 Porsche Panamera
E-Hybrid 4
2018 Porsche Panamera
E-Hybrid 4
Location
Erin Mills Mitsubishi
2477 Motorway Blvd Unit 4, Mississauga, ON L5L 3R2
416-860-5663
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
51,257KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN WP0AE2A76JL128675
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Red
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Hybrid
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Mileage 51,257 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System
Mechanical
Power Steering
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Additional Features
AWD
8 Speed Automatic with Auto-shift
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Erin Mills Mitsubishi
2018 Porsche Panamera E-Hybrid 4 51,257 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2022 Porsche 911 Carrera 4 GTS 8,299 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2022 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross GT 25,740 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Email Erin Mills Mitsubishi
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Erin Mills Mitsubishi
2477 Motorway Blvd Unit 4, Mississauga, ON L5L 3R2
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
416-860-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Erin Mills Mitsubishi
416-860-5663
2018 Porsche Panamera