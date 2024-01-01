$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
ad: gallery_header
2022 Audi Q5
Progressiv 45 TFSI quattro
2022 Audi Q5
Progressiv 45 TFSI quattro
Location
Peel Chrysler Fiat
212 Lakeshore Rd West, Mississauga, ON L5H 1G6
905-278-6181
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
15,441KM
Used
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN WA1EAAFY1N2024190
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Mythos Black Metallic
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # P8032
- Mileage 15,441 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Peel Chrysler Fiat
2016 Dodge Grand Caravan 4dr Wgn Canada Value Package 161,900 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2023 Toyota Tacoma 4x4 Double Cab Auto SB Nightshade 16,134 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2017 RAM Cargo Van ProMaster 1500 Low Roof 118 WB 229,546 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Email Peel Chrysler Fiat
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Peel Chrysler Fiat
212 Lakeshore Rd West, Mississauga, ON L5H 1G6
Call Dealer
905-278-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Peel Chrysler Fiat
905-278-6181
2022 Audi Q5