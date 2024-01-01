Menu
2022 BMW M4

13,498 KM

Details Description Features

$112,888

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2022 BMW M4

Competition M xDrive

Watch This Vehicle

2022 BMW M4

Competition M xDrive

Location

B Town Auto Sales

6435 Dixie Rd Unit 5, Mississauga, ON L5T 1X4

844-902-5177

Contact Seller

$112,888

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
13,498KM
Used
VIN WBS33BA05NCH97930

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Convertible
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 4
  • Mileage 13,498 KM

Vehicle Description

HST and licensing will be extra

* $999 Financing fee conditions may apply*



Financing Available at as low as 7.69% O.A.C



We approve everyone-good bad credit, newcomers, students.



Previously declined by bank ? No problem !!



Let the experienced professionals handle your credit application.


Apply for pre-approval today !!



At B TOWN AUTO SALES we are not only Concerned about selling great used Vehicles at the most competitive prices at our new location 6435 DIXIE RD unit 5, MISSISSAUGA, ON L5T 1X4.

Vehicle Features

Interior

Air Conditioning
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Bluetooth

Safety

Rearview Camera

Additional Features

USB port

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

B Town Auto Sales

B Town Auto Sales

6435 Dixie Rd Unit 5, Mississauga, ON L5T 1X4

