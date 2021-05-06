+ taxes & licensing
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
2015 BMW M4
ACCIDENT FREE
Sakhir Orange Metallic
Black Extended Merino Leather
1 Season Used Michelin Pilot Sport 4S Tires ($1800)
Full Service Completed Last Summer at BMW (Oil Change, Spark Plugs, Brake Fluid Flush, Inspection)
All service records available
All service completed at BMW
DCT Transmission
Navigation
Keyless Entry
Heads Up Display
Back Up Camera
Park Distance Control
Heated Seats
Heated Steering
Harmon Kardon Speakers
Options:
Premium Package
Adaptive M Suspension
M Double Clutch Transmission
Carbon Fibre Trim
ConnectedDrive Services Prof w/ ARTTI
Winter Tires on Rims Available Separately
