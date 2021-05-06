Menu
2015 BMW M4

51,375 KM

Details Description Features

$49,786

+ tax & licensing
CarStars

647-784-CARS

Low Mileage • No Accidents!

Location

CarStars

2655 Lawrence Ave East, Unit A1, Toronto, ON M1P 2S3

647-784-CARS

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

51,375KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 7054856
  • Stock #: 786204
  • VIN: WBS3R9C56FK335462

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Orange
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Semi-Automatic / Tiptronic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 4
  • Mileage 51,375 KM

Vehicle Description

ACCIDENT FREE
Sakhir Orange Metallic
Black Extended Merino Leather

1 Season Used Michelin Pilot Sport 4S Tires ($1800)
Full Service Completed Last Summer at BMW (Oil Change, Spark Plugs, Brake Fluid Flush, Inspection)
All service records available
All service completed at BMW

DCT Transmission
Navigation
Keyless Entry
Heads Up Display
Back Up Camera
Park Distance Control
Heated Seats
Heated Steering
Harmon Kardon Speakers

Options:
Premium Package
Adaptive M Suspension
M Double Clutch Transmission
Carbon Fibre Trim
ConnectedDrive Services Prof w/ ARTTI

Winter Tires on Rims Available Separately

 

Low No haggle price! Certified! Financing Available! Licensing and HST are Extra. OMVIC registered, UCDA member. Buy with confidence! Call 647-784-CARS to book an appointment to see this beauty today!

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Passenger Seat
Power Seats
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control
Heated Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Proximity Key
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Lumbar Support
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Warranty Available
Leather Steering Wheel
Engine Immobilizer
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Navigation System
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Headlights-Auto-Leveling

CarStars

CarStars

2655 Lawrence Ave East, Unit A1, Toronto, ON M1P 2S3

