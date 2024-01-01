Menu
Account
Sign In

2022 Ford Expedition

37,690 KM

Details

$79,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2022 Ford Expedition

Platinum

Watch This Vehicle

2022 Ford Expedition

Platinum

Location

Meadowvale Ford

2230 Battleford Rd, Mississauga, ON L5N 3K6

1-888-833-5968

  1. 11077787
  2. 11077787
  3. 11077787
  4. 11077787
  5. 11077787
  6. 11077787
  7. 11077787
  8. 11077787
  9. 11077787
  10. 11077787
  11. 11077787
  12. 11077787
  13. 11077787
  14. 11077787
  15. 11077787
  16. 11077787
  17. 11077787
  18. 11077787
  19. 11077787
  20. 11077787
  21. 11077787
  22. 11077787
  23. 11077787
  24. 11077787
  25. 11077787
  26. 11077787
  27. 11077787
  28. 11077787
  29. 11077787
  30. 11077787
  31. 11077787
  32. 11077787
  33. 11077787
  34. 11077787
  35. 11077787
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$79,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
37,690KM
Used
VIN 1FMJU1MT3NEA00874

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # PU9200
  • Mileage 37,690 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Meadowvale Ford

Used 2021 Ford Explorer ST for sale in Mississauga, ON
2021 Ford Explorer ST 63,888 KM $48,995 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Dodge Grand Caravan Crew for sale in Mississauga, ON
2019 Dodge Grand Caravan Crew 61,520 KM $26,995 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Ford Escape SE for sale in Mississauga, ON
2017 Ford Escape SE 65,007 KM $18,995 + tax & lic

Email Meadowvale Ford

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Meadowvale Ford

Meadowvale Ford

2230 Battleford Rd, Mississauga, ON L5N 3K6

Call Dealer

1-888-833-XXXX

(click to show)

1-888-833-5968

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$79,995

+ taxes & licensing

Meadowvale Ford

1-888-833-5968

Contact Seller
2022 Ford Expedition