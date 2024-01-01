$79,995+ tax & licensing
2022 Ford Expedition
Platinum
Location
Meadowvale Ford
2230 Battleford Rd, Mississauga, ON L5N 3K6
1-888-833-5968
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$79,995
+ taxes & licensing
37,690KM
Used
VIN 1FMJU1MT3NEA00874
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # PU9200
- Mileage 37,690 KM
2022 Ford Expedition