2022 Honda Civic

24,774 KM

Details Description Features

$36,995

+ tax & licensing
$36,995

+ taxes & licensing

Erinwood Ford Sales Inc

905-828-1600

2022 Honda Civic

2022 Honda Civic

Hatchback Sport Touring

2022 Honda Civic

Hatchback Sport Touring

Location

Erinwood Ford Sales Inc

2395 Motorway Blvd, Mississauga, ON L5L 1V4

905-828-1600

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$36,995

+ taxes & licensing

24,774KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9988478
  • Stock #: N234288A
  • VIN: 19XFL1H80NE403153

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Platinum White Pearl
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 24,774 KM

Vehicle Description

SPORT TOURING EDITION, 4CYL, AUTO W/PADDLE SHIFT, NAVIGATION, REAR VIEW CAMERA, BLUETOOTH, P/GLASS ROOF, LEATHER, ALLOYS, 2/SETS OF TIRES, KEYLESS GO/ PUSH BUTTON START, BLIND SPOT MONITORS, PARK ASSIST, FULL POWER GROUP, D/POWER SEATS, STEERING CONTROLS, HEATED SEATS, F+S AIR BAGS, AUTO/LIGHTS, REMOTE START, ABS, TRACTION, KEYLESS ENTRY, FULLY CERTIFIED WITH BALANCE OF FACTORY WARRANTY, ACCIDENT FREE, DON'T MISS OUT !!! And remember....WE'LL BUY YOUR CAR EVEN IF YOU DON'T BUY OURS !!!

Vehicle Features

Safety

Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
BACKUP CAMERA
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Lane Departure Warning
PASSENGER AIRBAGS
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Keeping Assist

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks

Interior

Air Conditioning
Bucket Seats
Immobilizer
Rear Defroster
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
SECURITY ALARM
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
Cargo shade
Smart Device Integration

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
CVT Transmission
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Seating

Heated Seats

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Temporary spare tire

Convenience

Remote Starter
Telescopic Steering
Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Entry

Windows

Sunroof

Media / Nav / Comm

am/fm
Bluetooth
MP3 CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Comfort

Climate Control

Powertrain

4 Cylinder Engine
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Premium Audio
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Dual Air Controls
Hill Ascent Control
Telematics
Pass through rear seat
Automatic head lights
Knee Air Bag
A/T
Automatic Highbeams
Gasoline Fuel
Led Headlights
Four Wheel Disk Brakes
Driver Airbags
Passenger Airbag Sensor
Requires Subscription
Adaptative Cruise Control
Sun Moonroof
Front collision mitigation
Cruise Control Steering Assist

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

