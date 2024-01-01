$CALL+ tax & licensing
2022 Tesla Model Y
Long Range AWD
Location
Peel Chrysler Fiat
212 Lakeshore Rd West, Mississauga, ON L5H 1G6
905-278-6181
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
26,745KM
Used
VIN 7SAYGDEE7NF378421
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Solid Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Electric
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # P8046
- Mileage 26,745 KM
Peel Chrysler Fiat
212 Lakeshore Rd West, Mississauga, ON L5H 1G6
2022 Tesla Model Y