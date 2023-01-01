2023 Tesla Model Y

Listing ID: 10050810

10050810 Stock #: 12571

12571 VIN: 7SAYGDEE2PF781404

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Electric

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Doors 4-door

Mileage 81 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Heated Mirrors Back-Up Camera Lane Departure Warning Blind spot sensor Side impact beams FRONT AND REAR PARKING SENSORS Front Camera Airbag Occupancy Sensor Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Restricted Driving Mode Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning Driver And Passenger Knee Airbag Blind Spot Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners Right Side Camera Left Side Camera Power Rear Child Safety Locks Forward Collision Mitigation and Rear Collision Warning Aerial View Camera System Collision Mitigation-Front Driver Monitoring-Alert Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Locks Seating Leather Seats Memory Seats Dual Power Seats Interior Steering Wheel Controls Immobilizer Compass Heated Steering Wheel Heated rear seats Driver Information Centre HEATED FRONT SEATS Driver foot rest Illuminated locking glove box Keyless Start Full Cloth Headliner Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Outside temp gauge Front Cupholder Air filtration Carpet Floor Trim Fade-to-off interior lighting Rear cupholder Trunk/hatch auto-latch 1 12V DC Power Outlet Cargo Space Lights Delayed Accessory Power Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats Valet Function 2 Seatback Storage Pockets Front And Rear Map Lights Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts Cargo Area Concealed Storage Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage and 1 12V DC Power Outlet Simulated Suede Door Trim Insert Power Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column Tracker System Mobile hotspot internet access Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning w/Steering Wheel Controls 8-Way Passenger Seat Smart Device Integration Instrument Panel Covered Bin, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination, Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror Fixed Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints Digital Appearance Interior Trim -inc: Aluminum/Genuine Wood Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Console Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents Heated Leatherette Steering Wheel w/Auto Tilt-Away Exterior Sunroof Rain Sensing Wipers DEEP TINTED GLASS Black grille Black door handles Front fog lamps Perimeter/approach lights Black fender flares LED brakelights Body-Coloured Front Bumper Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster Laminated Glass Black Side Windows Trim Body-Coloured Rear Bumper Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park Body-Coloured Power w/Tilt Down Heated Auto Dimming Side Mirrors w/Power Folding Fixed Laminated Glass 1st And 2nd Row Sunroof Auto On/Off Aero-Composite Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto-Leveling Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off Pearlcoat Paint Headlights-Automatic Highbeams Comfort air rear air Convenience cruise Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth Window grid antenna 1 LCD Monitor In The Front Regular Amplifier Real-Time Traffic Display Mechanical Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs Gas-pressurized shock absorbers Front Anti-Roll Bar Double wishbone front suspension w/coil springs Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering 3 Skid Plates Axle Ratio: TBD Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control Transmission: 1-Speed Automatic Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel Dual Motor: Fr AC Induction/Rr AC Permanent Magnet GVWR: 2,591kgs (5,712lbs) Lithium Ion Traction Battery w/11.5 kW Onboard Charger, 10 Hrs Charge Time @ 220/240V and 81 kWh Capacity Additional Features Navigation BACK UP CAMERA BACK UP SENSORS LASER CRUISE AM / FM / CD Player Forward Crash Sensor Regenerative 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front And Rear Vented Discs, Brake Assist, Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake 5 Seat Interior -inc: power adjustable heated front seats, heated rear seats, custom driver profiles, 2nd row w/adjustable seatbacks, fold-flat 2nd row for maximum cargo storage and electronic fold-flat releases in trunk

