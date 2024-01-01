Menu
V6 Hybrid, 10-Speed Automatic, 4WD.

Recent Arrival!

2023 Red Toyota Sequoia Limited

2023 Toyota Sequoia

32,100 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2023 Toyota Sequoia

Limited

2023 Toyota Sequoia

Limited

Erin Mills Mitsubishi

2477 Motorway Blvd Unit 4, Mississauga, ON L5L 3R2

416-860-5663

32,100KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 7SVAAABA2PX008041

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # P3136
  • Mileage 32,100 KM

V6 Hybrid, 10-Speed Automatic, 4WD.

Recent Arrival!


2023 Red Toyota Sequoia Limited

Vehicle Price and Finance payments include OMVIC Fee and Fuel.

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Windows

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Power Steering

4x4
10 Speed Automatic

2023 Toyota Sequoia