New and Used Nissan Maxima for Sale in Mississauga, ON

Used 2016 Nissan Maxima SL | Nav | Leather | Sunroof | Backup Cam for sale in Toronto, ON

2016 Nissan Maxima

SL | Nav | Leather | Sunroof | Backup Cam
$22,450
+ tax & lic
134,000KM
Red
AUTORAMA

Toronto, ON

Buy From Home Options
New 2022 Nissan Maxima SR - Leather Seats for sale in Kitchener, ON

2022 Nissan Maxima

SR - Leather Seats
$48,386
+ tax & lic
150KM
Super Black
Kitchener Nissan

Kitchener, ON

Used 2018 Nissan Maxima SR, NoAccident, RearCam, LeatherInt, Navi, Sensor, HeatedSeats for sale in Toronto, ON

2018 Nissan Maxima

SR, NoAccident, RearCam, LeatherInt, Navi, Sensor, HeatedSeats
$33,450
+ tax & lic
67,000KM
White
BELL AUTO INC.

Toronto, ON

Buy From Home Options
Used 2017 Nissan Maxima SL 3.5L V6 * Navigation * Dual Sunroof * Heated Leather Seats * Remote Start * Apple Car Play * Bose Audio System * Power Seats * Heated Steering Whe for sale in Cambridge, ON

2017 Nissan Maxima

SL 3.5L V6 * Navigation * Dual Sunroof * Heated Leather Seats * Remote Start * Apple Car Play * Bose Audio System * Power Seats * Heated Steering Whe
$27,995
+ tax & lic
95,451KM
Black
Lebada Motors

Cambridge, ON

Buy From Home Options
Used 2007 Nissan Maxima SE, Leather Sunroof, Low km, Auto, warranty avail for sale in Toronto, ON

2007 Nissan Maxima

SE, Leather Sunroof, Low km, Auto, warranty avail
$6,450
+ tax & lic
178,000KM
White
Auto Cross Inc.

Toronto, ON

Buy From Home Options
New 2022 Nissan Maxima SR - Leather Seats for sale in Kitchener, ON

2022 Nissan Maxima

SR - Leather Seats
$48,686
+ tax & lic
150KM
Pearl White
Kitchener Nissan

Kitchener, ON

Used 2010 Nissan Maxima S***CERTIFIED*** 3 YEAR WARRANTY*** for sale in Kitchener, ON

2010 Nissan Maxima

S***CERTIFIED*** 3 YEAR WARRANTY***
$7,450
+ tax & lic
245,062KM
Black
Fahad Khan United Motorz Inc.

Kitchener, ON

Used 2016 Nissan Maxima SL/NO ACCIDENTS/ SERVICE RECORDS/ LOADED for sale in Concord, ON

2016 Nissan Maxima

SL/NO ACCIDENTS/ SERVICE RECORDS/ LOADED
$21,889
+ tax & lic
142,000KM
Black
Skyline Auto

Concord, ON

New 2022 Nissan Maxima Platinum - Leather Seats for sale in Kitchener, ON

2022 Nissan Maxima

Platinum - Leather Seats
$50,146
+ tax & lic
150KM
Pearl White
Kitchener Nissan

Kitchener, ON

Used 2016 Nissan Maxima Platinum Navigation Sunroof Heat & Ventilated Front Seats 18

2016 Nissan Maxima

Platinum Navigation Sunroof Heat & Ventilated Front Seats 18"Alloy
$22,899
+ tax & lic
82,558KM
Red
CarHub Caledon Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

Bolton, ON

Buy From Home Options
New 2022 Nissan Maxima SR for sale in Toronto, ON

2022 Nissan Maxima

SR
$47,645
+ tax & lic
99KM
White
Sherway Nissan

Toronto, ON

Buy From Home Options
Used 2017 Nissan Maxima SL PANORAMIC ROOF, NAVI, B-CAM for sale in Scarborough, ON

2017 Nissan Maxima

SL PANORAMIC ROOF, NAVI, B-CAM
$20,990
+ tax & lic
174,464KM
White
King's Auto Ltd.

Scarborough, ON

Buy From Home Options
Used 2018 Nissan Maxima SL | V6 | LEATHER | SUNROOF | NAV | OPEN SUNDAYS! for sale in Brantford, ON

2018 Nissan Maxima

SL | V6 | LEATHER | SUNROOF | NAV | OPEN SUNDAYS!
$29,888
+ tax & lic
77,038KM
Dark Grey
Car Nation Canada

Brantford, ON

Buy From Home Options
Used 2019 Nissan Maxima SL, Leather, Sunroof, Navigation, Adaptive Cruise, & More! for sale in Guelph, ON

2019 Nissan Maxima

SL, Leather, Sunroof, Navigation, Adaptive Cruise, & More!
$35,988
+ tax & lic
66,000KM
Black
Mark Wilson's Better Used Cars

Guelph, ON

Buy From Home Options
Used 2011 Nissan Maxima for sale in Waterloo, ON

2011 Nissan Maxima

$10,225
+ tax & lic
185,685KM
White
Canada Cars

Waterloo, ON

Buy From Home Options
Used 2017 Nissan Maxima SR, Navigation, Leather, Apple CarPlay, Remote Start, & Much More! for sale in Guelph, ON

2017 Nissan Maxima

SR, Navigation, Leather, Apple CarPlay, Remote Start, & Much More!
$30,974
+ tax & lic
67,000KM
Black
Mark Wilson's Better Used Cars

Guelph, ON

Buy From Home Options
Used 2021 Nissan Maxima PLATINUM | V6 | LEATHER | ROOF | NAV | ONLY 277 KM for sale in Brantford, ON

2021 Nissan Maxima

PLATINUM | V6 | LEATHER | ROOF | NAV | ONLY 277 KM
$49,888
+ tax & lic
277KM
Super Black Metallic
Car Nation Canada

Brantford, ON

Buy From Home Options
Used 2016 Nissan Maxima PLATINUM-NAVI,BACKUPCAM,ADAPTIVECRUISE,PUSHTOSTART for sale in Markham, ON

2016 Nissan Maxima

PLATINUM-NAVI,BACKUPCAM,ADAPTIVECRUISE,PUSHTOSTART
Sale
$31,888
+ tax & lic
30,998KM
Silver
Street Xtreme Auto Gallery

Markham, ON

Used 2010 Nissan Maxima 3.5 S for sale in Oshawa, ON

2010 Nissan Maxima

3.5 S
Sale
$6,495
+ tax & lic
261,017KM
Charcoal
Fanaa Auto Group Inc.

Oshawa, ON

Used 2016 Nissan Maxima SL/NAVI/CAMERA/LEATHER/ROOF/LOADED/ALLOYS for sale in Scarborough, ON

2016 Nissan Maxima

SL/NAVI/CAMERA/LEATHER/ROOF/LOADED/ALLOYS
Sale
$15,995
+ tax & lic
210,125KM
Black
Scarboro E. Auto Ltd.

Scarborough, ON

New 2022 Nissan Maxima Platinum - Cooled Seats - Leather Seats for sale in Kitchener, ON

2022 Nissan Maxima

Platinum - Cooled Seats - Leather Seats
$50,331
+ tax & lic
150KM
Pearl White
Kitchener Nissan

Kitchener, ON

Used 2014 Nissan Maxima for sale in Barrie, ON

2014 Nissan Maxima

$CALL
+ tax & lic
100,903KM
Gray
The Loan Arranger

Barrie, ON

Buy From Home Options
Used 2011 Nissan Maxima for sale in Barrie, ON

2011 Nissan Maxima

$CALL
+ tax & lic
236,099KM
Silver
The Loan Arranger

Barrie, ON

Buy From Home Options
New 2022 Nissan Maxima Platinum for sale in Maple, ON

2022 Nissan Maxima

Platinum
$49,352
+ tax & lic
25KM
Gun
Maple Nissan

Maple, ON

Buy From Home Options
New 2022 Nissan Maxima SL for sale in Maple, ON

2022 Nissan Maxima

SL
$44,457
+ tax & lic
12KM
Super Black
Maple Nissan

Maple, ON

Buy From Home Options