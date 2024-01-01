Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>Certified! Clean CarFax report. Some cosmetic damage and body rust, but still safe and dependable. Runs and drives great. Heated seats and steering wheel audio controls. AWD drive-train and reliable 6 cylinder engine. Price plus taxes and licensing.</p><p>3 year/70 000km Lubrico warranty with up to $4000 per eligible claim and $150 deductible available for only an additional $1769+HST</p><p class=MsoNormal>Miedemas has been selling quality used cars since 1973! Honest, professional and friendly staff with that small town feel. No pressure buying! Come see what it takes to keep customers coming for over 40years in business! Financing available! Warranty available! All cars sold certified with oil changed and ready to go unless otherwise posted. We’re here to help.</p>

2010 Ford Edge

275,100 KM

Details Description Features

$4,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2010 Ford Edge

SEL

Watch This Vehicle

2010 Ford Edge

SEL

Location

Miedemas Auto Sales

Hwy 10 North, Mono, ON L9W 5N9

519-940-3766

  1. 1710955445
  2. 1710955463
  3. 1710955481
  4. 1710955494
  5. 1710955512
  6. 1710955529
  7. 1710955539
  8. 1710955558
  9. 1710955579
  10. 1710955595
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$4,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
275,100KM
Used
Fair Condition
VIN 2FMDK4JC9ABB14800

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 275,100 KM

Vehicle Description

Certified! Clean CarFax report. Some cosmetic damage and body rust, but still safe and dependable. Runs and drives great. Heated seats and steering wheel audio controls. AWD drive-train and reliable 6 cylinder engine. Price plus taxes and licensing.

3 year/70 000km Lubrico warranty with up to $4000 per eligible claim and $150 deductible available for only an additional $1769+HST

Miedemas has been selling quality used cars since 1973! Honest, professional and friendly staff with that small town feel. No pressure buying! Come see what it takes to keep customers coming for over 40years in business! Financing available! Warranty available! All cars sold certified with oil changed and ready to go unless otherwise posted. We’re here to help.

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost

Exterior

Fog Lights
Winter Tires
Automatic Headlights

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
CD Player

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Seating

Heated Seats

Warranty

Warranty Available

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Miedemas Auto Sales

Used 2010 Ford Edge SEL for sale in Mono, ON
2010 Ford Edge SEL 275,100 KM $4,995 + tax & lic
Used 2012 Acura MDX Tech for sale in Mono, ON
2012 Acura MDX Tech 285,100 KM $9,995 + tax & lic
Used 2014 Honda Pilot Touring for sale in Mono, ON
2014 Honda Pilot Touring 203,000 KM $16,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Miedemas Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Miedemas Auto Sales

Miedemas Auto Sales

Hwy 10 North, Mono, ON L9W 5N9

Call Dealer

519-940-XXXX

(click to show)

519-940-3766

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$4,995

+ taxes & licensing

Miedemas Auto Sales

519-940-3766

Contact Seller
2010 Ford Edge