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Used 2016 RAM 1500 Express for sale in Mount Brydges, ON

2016 RAM 1500

77,130 KM

Details Features

$21,900

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2016 RAM 1500

Express

Watch This Vehicle
14529270

2016 RAM 1500

Express

Location

Ideal Quality Automobiles

644 Longfield St, Mount Brydges, ON N0L 1W0

519-264-1166

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Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$21,900

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
77,130KM
Good Condition
VIN 3C6JR7AT5GG383006

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 3
  • Stock # Ram1500
  • Mileage 77,130 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Split Bench Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Additional Features

Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Ideal Quality Automobiles

Ideal Quality Automobiles

644 Longfield St, Mount Brydges, ON N0L 1W0
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519-264-XXXX

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519-264-1166

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$21,900

+ taxes & licensing>

Ideal Quality Automobiles

519-264-1166

2016 RAM 1500