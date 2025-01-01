Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>AUTOMATIC, AIR CONDITION, REMOTE STARTER, POWER WINDOWS, POWER LOCKS, ALLOY WHEELS, KEY LESS ENTRY AND CRUISE CONTROL</p><p>SAFETY INCLUDED, TAXES AND PLATES EXTRA</p><p>6 MONTH OR 6000 KM POWER TRAIN WARRANTY INCLUDED. eXTENDED WARRANTY AVAILABLE AT ADDITIONAL COST.</p><p>WE WILL FINANCE.</p><p>FOR MORE CARS, PLEASE VISIT</p><p>WWW.BellsCornerAuto.com</p><p> </p><p>CARFAX REPORTS AVAILABLE FOR EACH VEHICLE. </p>

2009 Ford Edge

179,750 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2009 Ford Edge

Watch This Vehicle
12120564

2009 Ford Edge

Location

Bells Corner Auto

1912 Robertson Rd, Nepean, ON K2H 5B8

613-721-CARS (2277)

  1. 1737654552
  2. 1737654552
  3. 1737654552
  4. 1737654552
  5. 1737654552
  6. 1737654552
  7. 1737654551
  8. 1737654551
  9. 1737654552
  10. 1737654540
  11. 1737654551
  12. 1737654551
  13. 1737654551
  14. 1737654552
  15. 1737654551
  16. 1737654527
  17. 1737654528
  18. 1737654528
  19. 1737654528
  20. 1737654528
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
179,750KM
Good Condition
VIN 2fmdk48cx9ba98009

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 179,750 KM

Vehicle Description

AUTOMATIC, AIR CONDITION, REMOTE STARTER, POWER WINDOWS, POWER LOCKS, ALLOY WHEELS, KEY LESS ENTRY AND CRUISE CONTROL

SAFETY INCLUDED, TAXES AND PLATES EXTRA

6 MONTH OR 6000 KM POWER TRAIN WARRANTY INCLUDED. eXTENDED WARRANTY AVAILABLE AT ADDITIONAL COST.

WE WILL FINANCE.

FOR MORE CARS, PLEASE VISIT

WWW.BellsCornerAuto.com

 

CARFAX REPORTS AVAILABLE FOR EACH VEHICLE. 

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Rear Spoiler
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
CD Changer
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Warranty

Warranty Available

Comfort

Climate Control

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Bells Corner Auto

Used 2011 Mitsubishi Lancer for sale in Nepean, ON
2011 Mitsubishi Lancer 197,449 KM $5,295 + tax & lic
Used 2014 Ford Focus for sale in Nepean, ON
2014 Ford Focus 127,129 KM $8,995 + tax & lic
Used 2010 Hyundai Accent for sale in Nepean, ON
2010 Hyundai Accent 82,492 KM $6,295 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Bells Corner Auto

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Bells Corner Auto

Bells Corner Auto

Bells Corner Auto

1912 Robertson Rd, Nepean, ON K2H 5B8
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

613-721-XXXX

(click to show)

613-721-2277

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Bells Corner Auto

613-721-CARS (2277)

Contact Seller
2009 Ford Edge