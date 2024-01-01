Menu
The motor vehicle sold under this contract is being sold as-is and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchasers expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

2012 Hyundai Elantra

170,643 KM

Location

Kia on Hunt Club

350 W Hunt Club Rd, Nepean, ON K2E 1A5

613-688-6000

Used
170,643KM
VIN 5NPDH4AE3CH083023

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Bronze
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 76282
  • Mileage 170,643 KM

Vehicle Description

The motor vehicle sold under this contract is being sold as-is and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchasers expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

Vehicle Features

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Tachometer
Trip Computer
Remote Keyless Entry
Overhead Console
Speed Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Driver Vanity Mirror
Illuminated Entry
Outside Temperature Display
Rear Window Defroster
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
Front Reading Lights
Split Folding Rear Seat
Front beverage holders
Rear seat centre armrest

Safety

Traction Control
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
ABS Brakes
Dual front impact airbags
Occupant sensing airbag
Dual front side impact airbags
Overhead airbag

Power Options

Power Windows
Power door mirrors

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Speed-Sensing Steering

Comfort

Telescoping Steering Wheel

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Convenience

Passenger Vanity Mirror
Variably intermittent wipers
Delay-off headlights

Exterior

Perimeter/approach lights

Additional Features

Panic Alarm
Heated Door Mirrors
Driver Door Bin
Ignition disable
Passenger door bin
Rear door bins
Electronic stability
Rear beverage holders
Variable Valve Control
Wheel Size: 16
Engine Displacement: 1.8 L
Cylinder Configuration: I-4
Drive Type: Front-Wheel
Transmission: 6 Speed Automatic
Variable intake manifold
Number of valves: 16
Recommended fuel: regular unleaded
Speakers: 6
Front seats: bucket
Rear seats: bench
1-touch down
Bumpers: body-colour
Front wheel independent suspension
Front centre armrest: w/storage
Rear tires: 205/55HR16.0
Front tires: 205/55HR16.0
Number of doors: 4
Max seating capacity: 5
Powertrain warranty: 60 months/100,000km
Rear cargo: trunk
Engine location: front
Door mirrors: body-colour
Roadside assistance coverage: 36 months/ unlimited distance
Compression ratio: 10.30 to 1
Corrosion perforation warranty: 60 months/ unlimited distance
Turning radius: 5.3m (17.4')
Basic warranty: 60 months/100,000km
Horsepower: 148hp @ 6,500RPM
Engine horsepower: 148hp @ 6,500RPM
Passenger volume: 2,707L (95.6 cu.ft.)
Fuel economy highway: 5.2L/100 km
Engine torque: 131 lb.-ft. @ 4,700RPM
Torque: 131 lb.-ft. @ 4,700RPM
Fuel tank capacity: 48.0L
GVWR: 1,720kg (3,792lbs)
Wireless phone connectivity: Bluetooth
Fuel economy city: 7.1L/100 km
AM/FM radio: XM
PREMIUM CLOTH
CD-MP3 decoder
Remote engine start: keyfob
Rear seats Folding position: fold forward seatback
Engine bore x stroke: 81.0mm x 87.2mm (3.19 x 3.43)
Exterior height: 1,435mm (56.5)
Wheelbase: 2,700mm (106.3)
Rear headroom: 943mm (37.1)
Rear hiproom: 1,339mm (52.7)
Exterior body width: 1,775mm (69.9)
Rear shoulder room: 1,393mm (54.8)
Front shoulder room: 1,420mm (55.9)
Front legroom: 1,108mm (43.6)
Front headroom: 1,017mm (40.0)
Exterior length: 4,530mm (178.3)
Front hiproom: 1,358mm (53.5)
Rear legroom: 842mm (33.1)
Compressor: Not Available
Appearance: digital/analog
Seat Upholstery: premium cloth
Engine litres: 1.8L
Curb weight: 1,207kg (2,661lbs)
Hybrid traction battery type: none
Standard fuel economy fuel type: gasoline
Interior rear cargo volume: 420 L (15 cu.ft.)
Interior maximum rear cargo volume: 420 L (15 cu.ft.)

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

