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2016 Acura RDX
elite pkg
2016 Acura RDX
elite pkg
Location
Myers Automotive Group
4151 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 6H8
613-823-3840
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
131,917KM
VIN 5J8TB4H73GL805629
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White Diamond P
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 26-0363A
- Mileage 131,917 KM
Vehicle Description
Navigation, Cooled Seats, Sunroof, Leather Seats, Adaptive Cruise Control, Heated Seats, Blind Spot Detection, Power Liftgate, Park Assist, Premium Audio, Rear Camera, Remote Start, Bluetooth
Stylish, efficient, and versatile, this luxurious Acura RDX crossover has it all. This 2016 Acura RDX is fresh on our lot in Nepean.
This feature rich Acura RDX seamlessly blends performance, luxury, and technology. The bold styling proves that luxury and sportiness can combine in perfect harmony. Step inside and enjoy a roomy, versatile cabin overflowing with advanced technology. If you're looking for a luxury crossover to suit your active lifestyle, look no further than the Acura RDX.
This SUV has 131,917 km. It's White Diamond P in colour. It has an Automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.
Our RDX's trim level is Elite Pkg. Upgrade to a new level of luxury with the Elite package. It comes with navigation, a premium 10 speaker sound system, Bluetooth streaming audio, a USB port, dual zone automatic climate control, heated and cooled leather seats, blind spot monitoring, a power moonroof, a power tailgate, adaptive cruise control, remote start, a rearview camera, front and rear parking sensors, and much more.
To apply right now for financing use this link: https://www.barrhavenvw.ca/financing-request/
The Myers name has been synonymous with first-rate automotive service and products for over 80 years in Ottawa; we are happy to welcome you here to Myers Barrhaven Subaru the unbeatable Subaru dealer in Ottawa and the National Capital Region. Serving drivers as the premier Subaru dealership near Kanata, Orléans, Gatineau, QC and Vanier region, we offer a wide range of new and used offerings from Subaru. If youre in the market for a full range of Subaru cars and Subaru SUVs for sale in Ottawa. o~o
Stylish, efficient, and versatile, this luxurious Acura RDX crossover has it all. This 2016 Acura RDX is fresh on our lot in Nepean.
This feature rich Acura RDX seamlessly blends performance, luxury, and technology. The bold styling proves that luxury and sportiness can combine in perfect harmony. Step inside and enjoy a roomy, versatile cabin overflowing with advanced technology. If you're looking for a luxury crossover to suit your active lifestyle, look no further than the Acura RDX.
This SUV has 131,917 km. It's White Diamond P in colour. It has an Automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.
Our RDX's trim level is Elite Pkg. Upgrade to a new level of luxury with the Elite package. It comes with navigation, a premium 10 speaker sound system, Bluetooth streaming audio, a USB port, dual zone automatic climate control, heated and cooled leather seats, blind spot monitoring, a power moonroof, a power tailgate, adaptive cruise control, remote start, a rearview camera, front and rear parking sensors, and much more.
To apply right now for financing use this link: https://www.barrhavenvw.ca/financing-request/
The Myers name has been synonymous with first-rate automotive service and products for over 80 years in Ottawa; we are happy to welcome you here to Myers Barrhaven Subaru the unbeatable Subaru dealer in Ottawa and the National Capital Region. Serving drivers as the premier Subaru dealership near Kanata, Orléans, Gatineau, QC and Vanier region, we offer a wide range of new and used offerings from Subaru. If youre in the market for a full range of Subaru cars and Subaru SUVs for sale in Ottawa. o~o
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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Myers Automotive Group
Myers Barrhaven Subaru
4151 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 6H8
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Myers Automotive Group
613-823-3840
2016 Acura RDX