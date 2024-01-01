Menu
<b>Heated Seats, Bluetooth, OnStar, Remote Keyless Entry, Chrome Accessories!</b><br> <br> The 2016 Sonic is a sporty, compact car for those who want more than just a way to get around. This 2016 Chevrolet Sonic is fresh on our lot in Ottawa. <br> <br>When it comes to safety, the Chevrolet Sonic has quite the track record. The 2016 Sonic received a 5-Star Overall Vehicle Score for Safety from the U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), and the 2015 Sonic was named a 2015 Top Safety Pick by the Insurance Institute of Highway Safety (IIHS). Plus it is also the first and only car in its class to offer 10 standard airbags.This sedan has 143,810 kms. Its black in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 138HP 1.4L 4 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details. <br> <br> Our Sonics trim level is LT. A trim level above the LS, this 2016 Chevrolet Sonic LT comes with heated front bucket seats, air conditioning, rear vision camera, MyLink with Bluetooth and SiriusXM, OnStar 4G LTE with Wi-Fi Hotspot compatibility, cruise control, and a 6-speaker premium audio system and USB port. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Heated Seats, Bluetooth, Onstar, Remote Keyless Entry, Chrome Accessories, Power Windows, Siriusxm. <br> <br/><br>*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KMS EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)

2016 Chevrolet Sonic

143,810 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2016 Chevrolet Sonic

LT - Heated Seats - Bluetooth

2016 Chevrolet Sonic

LT - Heated Seats - Bluetooth

Myers Automotive Group

4115 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 3T3

613-714-8888

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

143,810KM
Used
VIN 1G1JC6SB1G4163409

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # PB0276A
  • Mileage 143,810 KM

Heated Seats, Bluetooth, OnStar, Remote Keyless Entry, Chrome Accessories!

The 2016 Sonic is a sporty, compact car for those who want more than just a way to get around. This 2016 Chevrolet Sonic is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.

When it comes to safety, the Chevrolet Sonic has quite the track record. The 2016 Sonic received a 5-Star Overall Vehicle Score for Safety from the U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), and the 2015 Sonic was named a 2015 Top Safety Pick by the Insurance Institute of Highway Safety (IIHS). Plus it is also the first and only car in its class to offer 10 standard airbags.This sedan has 143,810 kms. It's black in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 138HP 1.4L 4 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.

Our Sonic's trim level is LT. A trim level above the LS, this 2016 Chevrolet Sonic LT comes with heated front bucket seats, air conditioning, rear vision camera, MyLink with Bluetooth and SiriusXM, OnStar 4G LTE with Wi-Fi Hotspot compatibility, cruise control, and a 6-speaker premium audio system and USB port. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Heated Seats, Bluetooth, Onstar, Remote Keyless Entry, Chrome Accessories, Power Windows, Siriusxm.


*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 50+ used cars and trucks and 80+ new cars and trucks for sale in Ottawa. o~o

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
Remote Keyless Entry

Seating

Heated Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Safety

Onstar

Additional Features

chrome accessories
SiriusXM

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Barrhaven Hyundai

4115 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 3T3
613-714-8888

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Myers Automotive Group

613-714-8888

2016 Chevrolet Sonic