$CALL+ tax & licensing
2016 Chevrolet Sonic
LT - Heated Seats - Bluetooth
2016 Chevrolet Sonic
LT - Heated Seats - Bluetooth
Location
Myers Automotive Group
4115 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 3T3
613-714-8888
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
143,810KM
Used
VIN 1G1JC6SB1G4163409
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # PB0276A
- Mileage 143,810 KM
Vehicle Description
Heated Seats, Bluetooth, OnStar, Remote Keyless Entry, Chrome Accessories!
The 2016 Sonic is a sporty, compact car for those who want more than just a way to get around. This 2016 Chevrolet Sonic is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.
When it comes to safety, the Chevrolet Sonic has quite the track record. The 2016 Sonic received a 5-Star Overall Vehicle Score for Safety from the U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), and the 2015 Sonic was named a 2015 Top Safety Pick by the Insurance Institute of Highway Safety (IIHS). Plus it is also the first and only car in its class to offer 10 standard airbags.This sedan has 143,810 kms. It's black in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 138HP 1.4L 4 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our Sonic's trim level is LT. A trim level above the LS, this 2016 Chevrolet Sonic LT comes with heated front bucket seats, air conditioning, rear vision camera, MyLink with Bluetooth and SiriusXM, OnStar 4G LTE with Wi-Fi Hotspot compatibility, cruise control, and a 6-speaker premium audio system and USB port. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Heated Seats, Bluetooth, Onstar, Remote Keyless Entry, Chrome Accessories, Power Windows, Siriusxm.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 50+ used cars and trucks and 80+ new cars and trucks for sale in Ottawa. o~o
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Cruise Control
Remote Keyless Entry
Seating
Heated Seats
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Safety
Onstar
Additional Features
chrome accessories
SiriusXM
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Barrhaven Hyundai
4115 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 3T3
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Myers Automotive Group
613-714-8888
2016 Chevrolet Sonic