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2016 Honda CR-V
EX
2016 Honda CR-V
EX
Location
Myers Automotive Group
4151 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 6H8
613-823-3840
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
120,265KM
VIN 2HKRM4H59GH135607
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 120,265 KM
Vehicle Description
Power Moonroof, Bluetooth, All-Wheel Drive, 17 Aluminum Wheels, Heated Seats, HondaLink, Blind Spot Monitoring, Dual Zone Climate Control
Considered the top crossover on the market, the 2016 Honda CR-V is versatile, competent, reliable and well-appointed. This 2016 Honda CR-V is fresh on our lot in Nepean.
In a world filled with to-do lists, the Honda CR-V is designed to adapt to your everyday needs. So whether you're hauling sports gear, picking up groceries, or taking your friends out for a spin, there's plenty of room, and then some. On top of its versatility, you get the fuel efficiency and reliability you'd expect from a Honda. From the modern interior to the sleek exterior, life looks good with a CR-V.
This SUV has 120,265 km. It's nice in colour. It has an Automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.
Our CR-V's trim level is EX. The mid-range EX has many functional upgrades including a power moonroof, Lanewatch blind spot display, a power driver's seat, dual-zone automatic climate control, and many others. The EX includes all the features from the SE including all-wheel drive, Bluetooth, 17-inch alloy wheels, 6 speaker stereo, LED running lights and many others.
To apply right now for financing use this link: https://www.myersbarrhavensubaru.ca/quick-approval/
The Myers name has been synonymous with first-rate automotive service and products for over 80 years in Ottawa; we are happy to welcome you here to Myers Barrhaven Subaru the unbeatable Subaru dealer in Ottawa and the National Capital Region. Serving drivers as the premier Subaru dealership near Kanata, Orléans, Gatineau, QC and Vanier region, we offer a wide range of new and used offerings from Subaru. If youre in the market for a full range of Subaru cars and Subaru SUVs for sale in Ottawa. o~o
Considered the top crossover on the market, the 2016 Honda CR-V is versatile, competent, reliable and well-appointed. This 2016 Honda CR-V is fresh on our lot in Nepean.
In a world filled with to-do lists, the Honda CR-V is designed to adapt to your everyday needs. So whether you're hauling sports gear, picking up groceries, or taking your friends out for a spin, there's plenty of room, and then some. On top of its versatility, you get the fuel efficiency and reliability you'd expect from a Honda. From the modern interior to the sleek exterior, life looks good with a CR-V.
This SUV has 120,265 km. It's nice in colour. It has an Automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.
Our CR-V's trim level is EX. The mid-range EX has many functional upgrades including a power moonroof, Lanewatch blind spot display, a power driver's seat, dual-zone automatic climate control, and many others. The EX includes all the features from the SE including all-wheel drive, Bluetooth, 17-inch alloy wheels, 6 speaker stereo, LED running lights and many others.
To apply right now for financing use this link: https://www.myersbarrhavensubaru.ca/quick-approval/
The Myers name has been synonymous with first-rate automotive service and products for over 80 years in Ottawa; we are happy to welcome you here to Myers Barrhaven Subaru the unbeatable Subaru dealer in Ottawa and the National Capital Region. Serving drivers as the premier Subaru dealership near Kanata, Orléans, Gatineau, QC and Vanier region, we offer a wide range of new and used offerings from Subaru. If youre in the market for a full range of Subaru cars and Subaru SUVs for sale in Ottawa. o~o
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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Myers Automotive Group
Myers Barrhaven Subaru
4151 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 6H8
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Myers Automotive Group
613-823-3840
2016 Honda CR-V