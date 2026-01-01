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2016 Kia Rio
SX AT - Low Mileage
2016 Kia Rio
SX AT - Low Mileage
Location
Myers Automotive Group
4149 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 6H8
613-823-3331
$12,998
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
56,188KM
VIN KNADN5A31G6752044
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Polar White
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 26-0372A
- Mileage 56,188 KM
Vehicle Description
Low Mileage!
The Kia Rio prove you can have good fuel economy without feeling like you've had to sacrifice power. This 2016 Kia Rio is fresh on our lot in Nepean.
The 2016 Rio offers crisp handling, a stylish European design, plenty of interior features, and a very fuel-efficient powertrain. The Rio's excellent design, inside and out, is made up of high quality materials, user friendly dash layout and very comfortable seats, giving all occupants plenty of reason to like and love this amazing compact car.
This low mileage sedan has just 56,188 km. It's Polar White in colour. It has an Automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our Rio's trim level is SX AT. This Rio SX comes packed with features you might be surprised to find on an affordable subcompact. It comes with sport suspension, aluminum wheels, fog lights, leather seats which are heated in front, an UVO infotainment system with SiriusXM, Bluetooth, air conditioning, a heated, leather-wrapped steering wheel with audio and cruise control and paddle shifters, a rearview camera, and more.
To apply right now for financing use this link: https://www.barrhavenvw.ca/financing-request/
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $127.21 with $0 down for 60 months @ 9.99% APR O.A.C. ((Plus applicable taxes and fees - Some conditions apply to get approved at the mentioned rate) ). See dealer for details.
We are your premier Volkswagen dealership in the region. If you're looking for a new Volkswagen or a car, check out Barrhaven Volkswagens new, pre-owned, and certified pre-owned Volkswagen inventories. We have the complete lineup of new Volkswagen vehicles in stock like the GTI, Golf R, Jetta, Tiguan, Atlas Cross Sport, Volkswagen ID.4 electric vehicle, and Atlas. If you can't find the Volkswagen model youre looking for in the colour that you want, feel free to contact us and we'll be happy to find it for you. If you're in the market for pre-owned cars, make sure you check out our inventory. If you see a car that you like, contact 844-914-4805 to schedule a test drive.
Come by and check out our fleet of 50+ used cars and trucks and 160+ new cars and trucks for sale in Nepean. o~o
The Kia Rio prove you can have good fuel economy without feeling like you've had to sacrifice power. This 2016 Kia Rio is fresh on our lot in Nepean.
The 2016 Rio offers crisp handling, a stylish European design, plenty of interior features, and a very fuel-efficient powertrain. The Rio's excellent design, inside and out, is made up of high quality materials, user friendly dash layout and very comfortable seats, giving all occupants plenty of reason to like and love this amazing compact car.
This low mileage sedan has just 56,188 km. It's Polar White in colour. It has an Automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our Rio's trim level is SX AT. This Rio SX comes packed with features you might be surprised to find on an affordable subcompact. It comes with sport suspension, aluminum wheels, fog lights, leather seats which are heated in front, an UVO infotainment system with SiriusXM, Bluetooth, air conditioning, a heated, leather-wrapped steering wheel with audio and cruise control and paddle shifters, a rearview camera, and more.
To apply right now for financing use this link: https://www.barrhavenvw.ca/financing-request/
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $127.21 with $0 down for 60 months @ 9.99% APR O.A.C. ((Plus applicable taxes and fees - Some conditions apply to get approved at the mentioned rate) ). See dealer for details.
We are your premier Volkswagen dealership in the region. If you're looking for a new Volkswagen or a car, check out Barrhaven Volkswagens new, pre-owned, and certified pre-owned Volkswagen inventories. We have the complete lineup of new Volkswagen vehicles in stock like the GTI, Golf R, Jetta, Tiguan, Atlas Cross Sport, Volkswagen ID.4 electric vehicle, and Atlas. If you can't find the Volkswagen model youre looking for in the colour that you want, feel free to contact us and we'll be happy to find it for you. If you're in the market for pre-owned cars, make sure you check out our inventory. If you see a car that you like, contact 844-914-4805 to schedule a test drive.
Come by and check out our fleet of 50+ used cars and trucks and 160+ new cars and trucks for sale in Nepean. o~o
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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Myers Automotive Group
Myers Barrhaven Volkswagen
4149 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 6H8
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Myers Automotive Group
613-823-3331
2016 Kia Rio