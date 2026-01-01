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2017 Subaru Forester
2.0XT Limited
2017 Subaru Forester
2.0XT Limited
Location
Myers Automotive Group
4149 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 6H8
613-823-3331
$16,998
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
149,030KM
VIN JF2SJHSC7HH421871
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Quartz Blue Pearl
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # P0772
- Mileage 149,030 KM
Vehicle Description
Navigation, Bluetooth, Leather Seats, Blind Spot Detection
Improved on-road manners and more available technology make the Forester that much better. theglobeandmail.com This 2017 Subaru Forester is fresh on our lot in Nepean.
Already a standout performer, the 2017 Subaru Forester has been redesigned inside and out to put even more distance between itself and the competition. This compact SUV offers an unbeatable combination of all-road/all-weather capability, superior reliability, advanced safety features, exceptional value and sheer driving enjoyment. The Subaru symmetrical full-time AWD is augmented by X-MODE, a system that offers added control when conditions are at their worst, as well as an improved ride and steering ability.
This SUV has 149,030 km. It's Quartz Blue Pearl in colour. It has an Automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.
Our Forester's trim level is 2.0XT Limited. This Forester 2.0XT Limited comes with an impressive list of standard equipment. This SUV offers an incredible 250 horsepower turbocharged Boxer engine, heated leather seats and a heated steering wheel, a larger 7-inch Infotainment System with high-resolution multi-gesture touchscreen, navigation system, SiriusXM and STARLINK apps and services plus even comes with steering responsive headlights with high-performance LEDs that shine light on the road - even in corners!
To apply right now for financing use this link: https://www.barrhavenvw.ca/financing-request/
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $145.06 with $0 down for 72 months @ 9.99% APR O.A.C. ((Plus applicable taxes and fees - Some conditions apply to get approved at the mentioned rate) ). See dealer for details.
We are your premier Volkswagen dealership in the region. If you're looking for a new Volkswagen or a car, check out Barrhaven Volkswagens new, pre-owned, and certified pre-owned Volkswagen inventories. We have the complete lineup of new Volkswagen vehicles in stock like the GTI, Golf R, Jetta, Tiguan, Atlas Cross Sport, Volkswagen ID.4 electric vehicle, and Atlas. If you can't find the Volkswagen model youre looking for in the colour that you want, feel free to contact us and we'll be happy to find it for you. If you're in the market for pre-owned cars, make sure you check out our inventory. If you see a car that you like, contact 844-914-4805 to schedule a test drive.
Come by and check out our fleet of 50+ used cars and trucks and 140+ new cars and trucks for sale in Nepean. o~o
Improved on-road manners and more available technology make the Forester that much better. theglobeandmail.com This 2017 Subaru Forester is fresh on our lot in Nepean.
Already a standout performer, the 2017 Subaru Forester has been redesigned inside and out to put even more distance between itself and the competition. This compact SUV offers an unbeatable combination of all-road/all-weather capability, superior reliability, advanced safety features, exceptional value and sheer driving enjoyment. The Subaru symmetrical full-time AWD is augmented by X-MODE, a system that offers added control when conditions are at their worst, as well as an improved ride and steering ability.
This SUV has 149,030 km. It's Quartz Blue Pearl in colour. It has an Automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.
Our Forester's trim level is 2.0XT Limited. This Forester 2.0XT Limited comes with an impressive list of standard equipment. This SUV offers an incredible 250 horsepower turbocharged Boxer engine, heated leather seats and a heated steering wheel, a larger 7-inch Infotainment System with high-resolution multi-gesture touchscreen, navigation system, SiriusXM and STARLINK apps and services plus even comes with steering responsive headlights with high-performance LEDs that shine light on the road - even in corners!
To apply right now for financing use this link: https://www.barrhavenvw.ca/financing-request/
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $145.06 with $0 down for 72 months @ 9.99% APR O.A.C. ((Plus applicable taxes and fees - Some conditions apply to get approved at the mentioned rate) ). See dealer for details.
We are your premier Volkswagen dealership in the region. If you're looking for a new Volkswagen or a car, check out Barrhaven Volkswagens new, pre-owned, and certified pre-owned Volkswagen inventories. We have the complete lineup of new Volkswagen vehicles in stock like the GTI, Golf R, Jetta, Tiguan, Atlas Cross Sport, Volkswagen ID.4 electric vehicle, and Atlas. If you can't find the Volkswagen model youre looking for in the colour that you want, feel free to contact us and we'll be happy to find it for you. If you're in the market for pre-owned cars, make sure you check out our inventory. If you see a car that you like, contact 844-914-4805 to schedule a test drive.
Come by and check out our fleet of 50+ used cars and trucks and 140+ new cars and trucks for sale in Nepean. o~o
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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Myers Automotive Group
Myers Barrhaven Volkswagen
4149 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 6H8
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$16,998
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Myers Automotive Group
613-823-3331
2017 Subaru Forester