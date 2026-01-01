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Compare at $31025 - Myers Cadillac is just $30121! <br> <br>This 2019 BMW 4 Series is fresh on our lot in Ottawa. This low mileage sedan has just 48,859 km. Its nice in colour. It has an Automatic transmission and is powered by a 248HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sunroof, Heated Seats, Leather Seats, Navigation, Blind Spot Detection, Lane Departure Warning, Forward Collision Mitigation.<br> <br>To apply right now for financing use this link: <a href=https://creditonline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=b35bf617-8dfe-4a3a-b6ae-b4e858efb71d&Lang=en target=_blank>https://creditonline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=b35bf617-8dfe-4a3a-b6ae-b4e858efb71d&Lang=en</a><br> <br/><br>All prices include Admin fee and Etching Registration, applicable Taxes and licensing fees are extra.<br>*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KMS EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)<br> Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 160+ new cars and trucks for sale in Ottawa. o~o

2019 BMW 4 Series

48,859 KM

Details Description Features

$30,121

+ taxes & licensing
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Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2019 BMW 4 Series

430i xDrive Gran Coupe - Sunroof

Watch This Vehicle
14424295

2019 BMW 4 Series

430i xDrive Gran Coupe - Sunroof

Location

Myers Automotive Group

1200 Baseline Rd, Ottawa, ON K2C 0A6

613-225-2277

Contact Seller

$30,121

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
48,859KM
VIN WBA4J3C56KBL05711

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 26-1247A
  • Mileage 48,859 KM

Vehicle Description

Compare at $31025 - Myers Cadillac is just $30121!

This 2019 BMW 4 Series is fresh on our lot in Ottawa. This low mileage sedan has just 48,859 km. It's nice in colour. It has an Automatic transmission and is powered by a 248HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sunroof, Heated Seats, Leather Seats, Navigation, Blind Spot Detection, Lane Departure Warning, Forward Collision Mitigation.

To apply right now for financing use this link: https://creditonline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=b35bf617-8dfe-4a3a-b6ae-b4e858efb71d&Lang=en


All prices include Admin fee and Etching Registration, applicable Taxes and licensing fees are extra.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 160+ new cars and trucks for sale in Ottawa. o~o

Vehicle Features

Interior

Heated Seats
Navigation

Seating

Leather Seats

Exterior

Sunroof
Aluminum Wheels

Safety

REAR CAMERA
Lane Departure Warning
Forward Collision Mitigation

Convenience

Proximity Key

Comfort

Tri-Zone Climate Control

Additional Features

LED Lights
Blind Spot Detection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
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Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

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Myers Automotive Group

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Cadillac Chevrolet Buick GMC

1200 Baseline Rd, Ottawa, ON K2C 0A6
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613-225-2277

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$30,121

+ taxes & licensing>

Myers Automotive Group

613-225-2277

2019 BMW 4 Series