$30,121+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
2019 BMW 4 Series
430i xDrive Gran Coupe - Sunroof
2019 BMW 4 Series
430i xDrive Gran Coupe - Sunroof
Location
Myers Automotive Group
1200 Baseline Rd, Ottawa, ON K2C 0A6
613-225-2277
$30,121
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
48,859KM
VIN WBA4J3C56KBL05711
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 26-1247A
- Mileage 48,859 KM
Vehicle Description
Compare at $31025 - Myers Cadillac is just $30121!
This 2019 BMW 4 Series is fresh on our lot in Ottawa. This low mileage sedan has just 48,859 km. It's nice in colour. It has an Automatic transmission and is powered by a 248HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sunroof, Heated Seats, Leather Seats, Navigation, Blind Spot Detection, Lane Departure Warning, Forward Collision Mitigation.
To apply right now for financing use this link: https://creditonline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=b35bf617-8dfe-4a3a-b6ae-b4e858efb71d&Lang=en
All prices include Admin fee and Etching Registration, applicable Taxes and licensing fees are extra.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 160+ new cars and trucks for sale in Ottawa. o~o
This 2019 BMW 4 Series is fresh on our lot in Ottawa. This low mileage sedan has just 48,859 km. It's nice in colour. It has an Automatic transmission and is powered by a 248HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sunroof, Heated Seats, Leather Seats, Navigation, Blind Spot Detection, Lane Departure Warning, Forward Collision Mitigation.
To apply right now for financing use this link: https://creditonline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=b35bf617-8dfe-4a3a-b6ae-b4e858efb71d&Lang=en
All prices include Admin fee and Etching Registration, applicable Taxes and licensing fees are extra.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 160+ new cars and trucks for sale in Ottawa. o~o
Vehicle Features
Interior
Heated Seats
Navigation
Seating
Leather Seats
Exterior
Sunroof
Aluminum Wheels
Safety
REAR CAMERA
Lane Departure Warning
Forward Collision Mitigation
Convenience
Proximity Key
Comfort
Tri-Zone Climate Control
Additional Features
LED Lights
Blind Spot Detection
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Myers Automotive Group
2015 Volkswagen Passat COMFORTLINE 175,000 KM $9,748 + tax & lic
2025 Nissan Versa SV 55,979 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2025 Nissan Rogue S 58,574 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Myers Automotive Group
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Cadillac Chevrolet Buick GMC
1200 Baseline Rd, Ottawa, ON K2C 0A6
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
613-225-XXXX(click to show)
$30,121
+ taxes & licensing>
Myers Automotive Group
613-225-2277
2019 BMW 4 Series