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2018 BMW X1
xDrive28i
2018 BMW X1
xDrive28i
Location
Myers Automotive Group
4151 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 6H8
613-823-3840
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
91,312KM
VIN WBXHT3C32J3H31827
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Jet Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # AP0163A
- Mileage 91,312 KM
Vehicle Description
Sunroof, Heated Seats, Leather Seats, Apple CarPlay, Navigation, Power Liftgate, Adaptive Cruise Control, Lane Departure Warning, LED Lights, 4G WiFi, Rear Camera
Athletic, capable and spacious with a distinct style and excellent on road handling. This BMW X1 is clear perfection. This 2018 BMW X1 is fresh on our lot in Nepean.
The smallest within the X range, the BMW X1 is a compelling compact city Crossover offering more than you bargained for. As with any BMW, the X1 is a beautifully designed vehicle with high on road capabilities and one of the most well built quality interiors within its class. Big on space for both cargo and passengers, the compact X1 is perfectly comfortable to drive and be driven in.
This SUV has 91,312 km. It's Jet Black in colour. It has an Automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.
Our X1's trim level is xDrive28i. The smallest in the X range, the BMW X1 comes at us ready and waiting with numerous standard options and features such as full time all wheel drive, automatic start stop engine feature, a 6 speaker stereo with a 6.5 inch display, leather power seats with memory, remote keyless entry, leather multi-functional steering wheel, push button start, dual zone front climate control, cruise control, BMW assist emergency call feature, rear parking sensors, a back up camera and much more.
To apply right now for financing use this link: https://www.myersbarrhavensubaru.ca/quick-approval/
The Myers name has been synonymous with first-rate automotive service and products for over 80 years in Ottawa; we are happy to welcome you here to Myers Barrhaven Subaru the unbeatable Subaru dealer in Ottawa and the National Capital Region. Serving drivers as the premier Subaru dealership near Kanata, Orléans, Gatineau, QC and Vanier region, we offer a wide range of new and used offerings from Subaru. If youre in the market for a full range of Subaru cars and Subaru SUVs for sale in Ottawa. o~o
Athletic, capable and spacious with a distinct style and excellent on road handling. This BMW X1 is clear perfection. This 2018 BMW X1 is fresh on our lot in Nepean.
The smallest within the X range, the BMW X1 is a compelling compact city Crossover offering more than you bargained for. As with any BMW, the X1 is a beautifully designed vehicle with high on road capabilities and one of the most well built quality interiors within its class. Big on space for both cargo and passengers, the compact X1 is perfectly comfortable to drive and be driven in.
This SUV has 91,312 km. It's Jet Black in colour. It has an Automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.
Our X1's trim level is xDrive28i. The smallest in the X range, the BMW X1 comes at us ready and waiting with numerous standard options and features such as full time all wheel drive, automatic start stop engine feature, a 6 speaker stereo with a 6.5 inch display, leather power seats with memory, remote keyless entry, leather multi-functional steering wheel, push button start, dual zone front climate control, cruise control, BMW assist emergency call feature, rear parking sensors, a back up camera and much more.
To apply right now for financing use this link: https://www.myersbarrhavensubaru.ca/quick-approval/
The Myers name has been synonymous with first-rate automotive service and products for over 80 years in Ottawa; we are happy to welcome you here to Myers Barrhaven Subaru the unbeatable Subaru dealer in Ottawa and the National Capital Region. Serving drivers as the premier Subaru dealership near Kanata, Orléans, Gatineau, QC and Vanier region, we offer a wide range of new and used offerings from Subaru. If youre in the market for a full range of Subaru cars and Subaru SUVs for sale in Ottawa. o~o
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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Myers Automotive Group
Myers Barrhaven Subaru
4151 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 6H8
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Myers Automotive Group
613-823-3840
2018 BMW X1