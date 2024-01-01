Menu
Account
Sign In
<b>Leather Seats, Aluminum Wheels, Streaming Audio, Proximity Key, Rear View Camera!</b><br> <br> The 2018 Jeep Compass is one of the few compact SUVs offering a measure of off-road ability. This 2018 Jeep Compass is fresh on our lot in Ottawa. <br> <br>The 2018 Jeep Compass provides the capability and off-roading prowess you expect from a Jeep while offering the efficiency and practical size of a compact model. With this kind of capability, youre never left behind and you never miss out on the fun. Inside, experience a unique and well-appointed interior, advanced safety and security technologies and the 4th-generation of our award-winning multimedia systems. Traditional Jeep styling meets modern technology for an enjoyable ride every time. This SUV has 165,469 kms. Its green in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 180HP 2.4L 4 Cylinder Engine. <br> <br> Our Compasss trim level is Trailhawk. This off-road ready Compass Trailhawk is up for anything. It comes with four-wheel drive with Selec-Terrain, an off-road suspension, a distinct Trailhawk appearance package, Uconnect 4 with Bluetooth, SiriusXM, leather seats, dual-zone automatic climate control, a leather-wrapped steering wheel with audio and cruise control, aluminum wheels, streaming audio, proximity key, a rearview camera, and much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Leather Seats, Aluminum Wheels, Streaming Audio, Proximity Key, Rear View Camera, Bluetooth, Siriusxm. <br> To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this <a href=http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=3C4NJDDB3JT412553 target=_blank>http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=3C4NJDDB3JT412553</a>. <br/><br> <br/><br>*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KMS EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)<br> Come by and check out our fleet of 50+ used cars and trucks and 70+ new cars and trucks for sale in Ottawa. o~o

2018 Jeep Compass

165,469 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2018 Jeep Compass

Trailhawk - Leather Seats

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Jeep Compass

Trailhawk - Leather Seats

Location

Myers Automotive Group

4115 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 3T3

613-714-8888

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
165,469KM
Used
VIN 3C4NJDDB3JT412553

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Green
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # OB0812A
  • Mileage 165,469 KM

Vehicle Description

Leather Seats, Aluminum Wheels, Streaming Audio, Proximity Key, Rear View Camera!

The 2018 Jeep Compass is one of the few compact SUVs offering a measure of off-road ability. This 2018 Jeep Compass is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.

The 2018 Jeep Compass provides the capability and off-roading prowess you expect from a Jeep while offering the efficiency and practical size of a compact model. With this kind of capability, you're never left behind and you never miss out on the fun. Inside, experience a unique and well-appointed interior, advanced safety and security technologies and the 4th-generation of our award-winning multimedia systems. Traditional Jeep styling meets modern technology for an enjoyable ride every time. This SUV has 165,469 kms. It's green in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 180HP 2.4L 4 Cylinder Engine.

Our Compass's trim level is Trailhawk. This off-road ready Compass Trailhawk is up for anything. It comes with four-wheel drive with Selec-Terrain, an off-road suspension, a distinct Trailhawk appearance package, Uconnect 4 with Bluetooth, SiriusXM, leather seats, dual-zone automatic climate control, a leather-wrapped steering wheel with audio and cruise control, aluminum wheels, streaming audio, proximity key, a rearview camera, and much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Leather Seats, Aluminum Wheels, Streaming Audio, Proximity Key, Rear View Camera, Bluetooth, Siriusxm.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=3C4NJDDB3JT412553.



*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 50+ used cars and trucks and 70+ new cars and trucks for sale in Ottawa. o~o

Vehicle Features

Seating

Leather Seats

Exterior

Aluminum Wheels

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
Streaming Audio

Interior

Rear View Camera

Convenience

Proximity Key

Additional Features

SiriusXM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Myers Automotive Group

Used 2020 Honda CR-V Touring AWD LOADED! MUST SEE - TOURING for sale in Kanata, ON
2020 Honda CR-V Touring AWD LOADED! MUST SEE - TOURING 84,913 KM $31,495 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Toyota RAV4 Prime XSE PRIME XSE! PLUG IN HYBRID for sale in Kanata, ON
2021 Toyota RAV4 Prime XSE PRIME XSE! PLUG IN HYBRID 46,483 KM $49,695 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Nissan Versa SV - Android Auto - Apple CarPlay for sale in Kanata, ON
2021 Nissan Versa SV - Android Auto - Apple CarPlay 63,433 KM $21,295 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Myers Automotive Group

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Myers Automotive Group

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Barrhaven Hyundai

4115 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 3T3

Call Dealer

613-714-XXXX

(click to show)

613-714-8888

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Myers Automotive Group

613-714-8888

Contact Seller
2018 Jeep Compass