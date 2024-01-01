$CALL+ tax & licensing
2018 Jeep Compass
Trailhawk - Leather Seats
2018 Jeep Compass
Trailhawk - Leather Seats
Location
Myers Automotive Group
4115 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 3T3
613-714-8888
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
165,469KM
Used
VIN 3C4NJDDB3JT412553
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Green
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # OB0812A
- Mileage 165,469 KM
Vehicle Description
Leather Seats, Aluminum Wheels, Streaming Audio, Proximity Key, Rear View Camera!
The 2018 Jeep Compass is one of the few compact SUVs offering a measure of off-road ability. This 2018 Jeep Compass is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.
The 2018 Jeep Compass provides the capability and off-roading prowess you expect from a Jeep while offering the efficiency and practical size of a compact model. With this kind of capability, you're never left behind and you never miss out on the fun. Inside, experience a unique and well-appointed interior, advanced safety and security technologies and the 4th-generation of our award-winning multimedia systems. Traditional Jeep styling meets modern technology for an enjoyable ride every time. This SUV has 165,469 kms. It's green in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 180HP 2.4L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our Compass's trim level is Trailhawk. This off-road ready Compass Trailhawk is up for anything. It comes with four-wheel drive with Selec-Terrain, an off-road suspension, a distinct Trailhawk appearance package, Uconnect 4 with Bluetooth, SiriusXM, leather seats, dual-zone automatic climate control, a leather-wrapped steering wheel with audio and cruise control, aluminum wheels, streaming audio, proximity key, a rearview camera, and much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Leather Seats, Aluminum Wheels, Streaming Audio, Proximity Key, Rear View Camera, Bluetooth, Siriusxm.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=3C4NJDDB3JT412553.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 50+ used cars and trucks and 70+ new cars and trucks for sale in Ottawa. o~o
Vehicle Features
Seating
Leather Seats
Exterior
Aluminum Wheels
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Streaming Audio
Interior
Rear View Camera
Convenience
Proximity Key
Additional Features
SiriusXM
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Barrhaven Hyundai
4115 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 3T3
Call Dealer
613-714-XXXX(click to show)
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Myers Automotive Group
613-714-8888
2018 Jeep Compass