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2018 Kia Forte
EX Auto
2018 Kia Forte
EX Auto
Location
Myers Automotive Group
4151 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 6H8
613-823-3840
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
103,300KM
VIN 3KPFL4A83JE244232
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 103,300 KM
Vehicle Description
Heated Seats, Aluminum Wheels, Android Auto, Rear View Camera, Proximity Key, Bluetooth, Satellite Radio, Fog Lamps, Steering Wheel Audio Control
Kia have come a long way with the Forte, creating a quality, dependable and versatile car that is at a great value. This 2018 Kia Forte is fresh on our lot in Nepean.
The 2018 Kia Forte received a makeover making it very appealing, projecting itself as an upscale vehicle for a much lower price than you would expect. Numerous driver focused features and options are available across the trims. Efficiency and reliability are the main key points for this Kia Forte. Roomy and comfortable with ample cargo space, this 2018 Forte stands at a great value for what is on offer.
This sedan has 103,300 km. It's nice in colour. It has an Automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.
Our Forte's trim level is EX Auto. The more refined trim in the Forte range, this 2018 Kia Forte EX is abundant with premium options and excellent styling. Its features include aluminum wheels, power folding heated side mirrors, heated wipers, front fog lamps, 6 speaker satellite stereo, a 7 inch display with Android Auto, Bluetooth, heated front bucket seats, leather or metal look steering wheel with audio and cruise controls, proximity key for entry and push button start, cruise control, dual zone climate control, power windows, backup camera and a 60-40 split rear seat.
To apply right now for financing use this link: https://www.myersbarrhavensubaru.ca/quick-approval/
The Myers name has been synonymous with first-rate automotive service and products for over 80 years in Ottawa; we are happy to welcome you here to Myers Barrhaven Subaru the unbeatable Subaru dealer in Ottawa and the National Capital Region. Serving drivers as the premier Subaru dealership near Kanata, Orléans, Gatineau, QC and Vanier region, we offer a wide range of new and used offerings from Subaru. If youre in the market for a full range of Subaru cars and Subaru SUVs for sale in Ottawa. o~o
Kia have come a long way with the Forte, creating a quality, dependable and versatile car that is at a great value. This 2018 Kia Forte is fresh on our lot in Nepean.
The 2018 Kia Forte received a makeover making it very appealing, projecting itself as an upscale vehicle for a much lower price than you would expect. Numerous driver focused features and options are available across the trims. Efficiency and reliability are the main key points for this Kia Forte. Roomy and comfortable with ample cargo space, this 2018 Forte stands at a great value for what is on offer.
This sedan has 103,300 km. It's nice in colour. It has an Automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.
Our Forte's trim level is EX Auto. The more refined trim in the Forte range, this 2018 Kia Forte EX is abundant with premium options and excellent styling. Its features include aluminum wheels, power folding heated side mirrors, heated wipers, front fog lamps, 6 speaker satellite stereo, a 7 inch display with Android Auto, Bluetooth, heated front bucket seats, leather or metal look steering wheel with audio and cruise controls, proximity key for entry and push button start, cruise control, dual zone climate control, power windows, backup camera and a 60-40 split rear seat.
To apply right now for financing use this link: https://www.myersbarrhavensubaru.ca/quick-approval/
The Myers name has been synonymous with first-rate automotive service and products for over 80 years in Ottawa; we are happy to welcome you here to Myers Barrhaven Subaru the unbeatable Subaru dealer in Ottawa and the National Capital Region. Serving drivers as the premier Subaru dealership near Kanata, Orléans, Gatineau, QC and Vanier region, we offer a wide range of new and used offerings from Subaru. If youre in the market for a full range of Subaru cars and Subaru SUVs for sale in Ottawa. o~o
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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Myers Automotive Group
Myers Barrhaven Subaru
4151 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 6H8
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Myers Automotive Group
613-823-3840
2018 Kia Forte