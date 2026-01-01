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2018 Mazda MAZDA3
Sport GT - Sunroof - Heated Seats
2018 Mazda MAZDA3
Sport GT - Sunroof - Heated Seats
Location
Myers Automotive Group
4151 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 6H8
613-823-3840
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
146,746KM
VIN 3MZBN1M39JM198206
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 26-0112A
- Mileage 146,746 KM
Vehicle Description
Sunroof, Heated Seats, Blind Spot Detection, Heated Steering Wheel, Aluminum Wheels!
Thanks to Mazda's Skyactiv technology, the Mazda 3 delivers excellent performances with an impressive fuel economy. This 2018 Mazda Mazda3 Sport is fresh on our lot in Nepean.
With Mazda's Skyactiv technology, this Mazda3 Sport outshines all other compact hatchbacks on the market. With a premium cabin and plenty of standard equipement, this hatchback provides a refined luxury feel thats hard to beat. It also comes with an incredible safety rating, giving you and your passengers a sense of ease, knowing that you're safe at all times. All in all, the Mazda3 Sport is an undisputed sports hatchback delivering a high performance driving experience. This hatchback has 146,746 km. It's nice in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report. It has an Automatic transmission and is powered by a 2.5L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our Mazda3 Sport's trim level is GT. This Sport GT is the top of the line trim and provides the ultimate in luxury, comfort and style. It keeps you connected and informed with MAZDA CONNECT, Bose premium audio system and a 7 inch colour touchscreen display. This premium trim also includes a power sunroof, Bluetooth connectivity right on the steering wheel, a Smart City brake system, advanced blind spot monitoring with rear cross traffic alert, dual zone climate control, an advanced keyless entry with push button start, larger aluminum wheels, chrome window trim and it even comes with heated front seats and a heated steering wheel! This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sunroof, Heated Seats, Blind Spot Detection, Heated Steering Wheel, Aluminum Wheels, MAZDA CONNECT, LED Lights.
To apply right now for financing use this link: https://www.myersbarrhavensubaru.ca/quick-approval/
The Myers name has been synonymous with first-rate automotive service and products for over 80 years in Ottawa; we are happy to welcome you here to Myers Barrhaven Subaru the unbeatable Subaru dealer in Ottawa and the National Capital Region. Serving drivers as the premier Subaru dealership near Kanata, Orléans, Gatineau, QC and Vanier region, we offer a wide range of new and used offerings from Subaru. If youre in the market for a full range of Subaru cars and Subaru SUVs for sale in Ottawa. o~o
Thanks to Mazda's Skyactiv technology, the Mazda 3 delivers excellent performances with an impressive fuel economy. This 2018 Mazda Mazda3 Sport is fresh on our lot in Nepean.
With Mazda's Skyactiv technology, this Mazda3 Sport outshines all other compact hatchbacks on the market. With a premium cabin and plenty of standard equipement, this hatchback provides a refined luxury feel thats hard to beat. It also comes with an incredible safety rating, giving you and your passengers a sense of ease, knowing that you're safe at all times. All in all, the Mazda3 Sport is an undisputed sports hatchback delivering a high performance driving experience. This hatchback has 146,746 km. It's nice in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report. It has an Automatic transmission and is powered by a 2.5L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our Mazda3 Sport's trim level is GT. This Sport GT is the top of the line trim and provides the ultimate in luxury, comfort and style. It keeps you connected and informed with MAZDA CONNECT, Bose premium audio system and a 7 inch colour touchscreen display. This premium trim also includes a power sunroof, Bluetooth connectivity right on the steering wheel, a Smart City brake system, advanced blind spot monitoring with rear cross traffic alert, dual zone climate control, an advanced keyless entry with push button start, larger aluminum wheels, chrome window trim and it even comes with heated front seats and a heated steering wheel! This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sunroof, Heated Seats, Blind Spot Detection, Heated Steering Wheel, Aluminum Wheels, MAZDA CONNECT, LED Lights.
To apply right now for financing use this link: https://www.myersbarrhavensubaru.ca/quick-approval/
The Myers name has been synonymous with first-rate automotive service and products for over 80 years in Ottawa; we are happy to welcome you here to Myers Barrhaven Subaru the unbeatable Subaru dealer in Ottawa and the National Capital Region. Serving drivers as the premier Subaru dealership near Kanata, Orléans, Gatineau, QC and Vanier region, we offer a wide range of new and used offerings from Subaru. If youre in the market for a full range of Subaru cars and Subaru SUVs for sale in Ottawa. o~o
Vehicle Features
Seating
Heated Seats
Interior
Immobilizer
Heated Steering Wheel
glove box
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
Rigid cargo cover
Full Cloth Headliner
Driver Seat
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Carpet Floor Trim
Driver And Passenger Door Bins
Cloth Door Trim Insert
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
1 12V DC Power Outlet
1 Seatback Storage Pocket
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
Valet Function
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Remote Releases -Inc: Mechanical Fuel
Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Seats w/Cloth Back Material
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 1 12V DC Power Outlet
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination, Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Door Panel Insert, Piano Black Console Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents
Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: manual 6-way adjustable driver seat, manual 4-way adjustable passenger seat and adjustable heat
Passenger Seat
Leather/Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material
Digital/Analog Appearance
Exterior
Sunroof
Aluminum Wheels
Body-coloured door handles
Front fog lamps
Front license plate bracket
Steel spare wheel
Black grille w/chrome accents
Lip Spoiler
Light tinted glass
LED brakelights
Body-Coloured Front Bumper
Chrome Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers
Express Open Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st Row Sunroof w/Sunshade
Tires: 215/45R18 AS
Auto On/Off Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto-Leveling Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Fixed Rear Window w/Wiper and Defroster
Safety
Back-Up Camera
Rear child safety locks
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Side impact beams
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Smart City Brake Support
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Rear Cross Traffic Alert (RCTA)
Media / Nav / Comm
6 Speakers
Window grid antenna
1 LCD Monitor In The Front
Mechanical
Front-wheel drive
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
100 amp alternator
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
50 L Fuel Tank
52-Amp/Hr Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
Additional Features
Premium Audio
Touch Screen
LED Lights
Blind Spot Detection
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs, Brake Assist, Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Mazda Connect
Advanced Blind Spot Monitoring (ABSM) Blind Spot
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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Myers Automotive Group
Myers Barrhaven Subaru
4151 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 6H8
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Myers Automotive Group
613-823-3840
2018 Mazda MAZDA3