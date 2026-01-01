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<b>Navigation, Adaptive Cruise Control, Sunroof, Bluetooth, Heated Seats, Premium Sound Package, Rear View Camera</b><br> <br> Every useful feature of the 2018 Subaru Forester is thoughtfully placed to be right where you need it, when you need it. With high-quality materials and durable design, its designed to make tasks simpler and driving more comfortable. This 2018 Subaru Forester is fresh on our lot in Nepean.<br> <br>This Subaru Forester is well-prepared to keep up with your life, from planned vacations to spontaneous hiking trips. The wide cargo area can accommodate four large suitcases and even the bulkiest of adventure gear. This Subaru Forester boasts an unbeatable combination of all-road and all-weather capability, superior reliability, advanced safety features, exceptional value and sheer driving enjoyment.<br> <br>This SUV has 140,396 km. Its nice in colour. It has an Automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine. <br> <br> Our Foresters trim level is 2.0XT Limted w/ Eyesight. Luxury meets utility in the top-of-the-line Limited trim. It comes with a 7-inch infotainment system with navigation, Bluetooth, SiriusXM, and Harman Kardon 8-speaker premium audio, leather seats which are heated both in front and in back, a memory drivers seat, a power sunroof, a heated steering wheel, a rearview camera, dual-zone automatic climate control, a power tailgate, EyeSight driver assist technology which includes adaptive cruise control, pre-collision braking, lane keeping assist, and more.<br> <br>To apply right now for financing use this link: <a href=https://www.barrhavenvw.ca/financing-request/ target=_blank>https://www.barrhavenvw.ca/financing-request/</a><br> <br/>Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of <b>$145.06</b> with $0 down for 72 months @ 9.99% APR O.A.C. ((Plus applicable taxes and fees - Some conditions apply to get approved at the mentioned rate) ). See dealer for details. <br><br>We are your premier Volkswagen dealership in the region. If youre looking for a new Volkswagen or a car, check out Barrhaven Volkswagens new, pre-owned, and certified pre-owned Volkswagen inventories. We have the complete lineup of new Volkswagen vehicles in stock like the GTI, Golf R, Jetta, Tiguan, Atlas Cross Sport, Volkswagen ID.4 electric vehicle, and Atlas. If you cant find the Volkswagen model youre looking for in the colour that you want, feel free to contact us and well be happy to find it for you. If youre in the market for pre-owned cars, make sure you check out our inventory. If you see a car that you like, contact 844-914-4805 to schedule a test drive.<br> Come by and check out our fleet of 50+ used cars and trucks and 140+ new cars and trucks for sale in Nepean. o~o

2018 Subaru Forester

140,396 KM

Details Description

$16,998

+ taxes & licensing
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2018 Subaru Forester

2.0XT Limted w/ Eyesight

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14435626

2018 Subaru Forester

2.0XT Limted w/ Eyesight

Location

Myers Automotive Group

4149 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 6H8

613-823-3331

Contact Seller

$16,998

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
140,396KM
VIN JF2SJHWC1JH575685

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 140,396 KM

Vehicle Description

Navigation, Adaptive Cruise Control, Sunroof, Bluetooth, Heated Seats, Premium Sound Package, Rear View Camera

Every useful feature of the 2018 Subaru Forester is thoughtfully placed to be right where you need it, when you need it. With high-quality materials and durable design, it's designed to make tasks simpler and driving more comfortable. This 2018 Subaru Forester is fresh on our lot in Nepean.

This Subaru Forester is well-prepared to keep up with your life, from planned vacations to spontaneous hiking trips. The wide cargo area can accommodate four large suitcases and even the bulkiest of adventure gear. This Subaru Forester boasts an unbeatable combination of all-road and all-weather capability, superior reliability, advanced safety features, exceptional value and sheer driving enjoyment.

This SUV has 140,396 km. It's nice in colour. It has an Automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.

Our Forester's trim level is 2.0XT Limted w/ Eyesight. Luxury meets utility in the top-of-the-line Limited trim. It comes with a 7-inch infotainment system with navigation, Bluetooth, SiriusXM, and Harman Kardon 8-speaker premium audio, leather seats which are heated both in front and in back, a memory driver's seat, a power sunroof, a heated steering wheel, a rearview camera, dual-zone automatic climate control, a power tailgate, EyeSight driver assist technology which includes adaptive cruise control, pre-collision braking, lane keeping assist, and more.

To apply right now for financing use this link: https://www.barrhavenvw.ca/financing-request/

Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $145.06 with $0 down for 72 months @ 9.99% APR O.A.C. ((Plus applicable taxes and fees - Some conditions apply to get approved at the mentioned rate) ). See dealer for details.

We are your premier Volkswagen dealership in the region. If you're looking for a new Volkswagen or a car, check out Barrhaven Volkswagens new, pre-owned, and certified pre-owned Volkswagen inventories. We have the complete lineup of new Volkswagen vehicles in stock like the GTI, Golf R, Jetta, Tiguan, Atlas Cross Sport, Volkswagen ID.4 electric vehicle, and Atlas. If you can't find the Volkswagen model youre looking for in the colour that you want, feel free to contact us and we'll be happy to find it for you. If you're in the market for pre-owned cars, make sure you check out our inventory. If you see a car that you like, contact 844-914-4805 to schedule a test drive.
Come by and check out our fleet of 50+ used cars and trucks and 140+ new cars and trucks for sale in Nepean. o~o

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Myers Automotive Group

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Barrhaven Volkswagen

4149 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 6H8
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613-823-3331

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$16,998

+ taxes & licensing>

Myers Automotive Group

613-823-3331

2018 Subaru Forester