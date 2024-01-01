$26,499+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
ad: gallery_header
2019 GMC Acadia
SLE - Aluminum Wheels - Android Auto - $190 B/W
2019 GMC Acadia
SLE - Aluminum Wheels - Android Auto - $190 B/W
Location
Myers Automotive Group
4115 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 3T3
613-714-8888
$26,499
+ taxes & licensing
86,754KM
Used
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 1GKKNSLS5KZ268371
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # PB0373A
- Mileage 86,754 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
Aluminum Wheels, Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, Touchscreen, Rear View Camera!
Compare at $27294 - Our Price is just $26499!
This GMC Acadia builds on a solid track record of GMC Professional Grade engineering focused on delivering performance and handling dynamics that help keep you confidently in control at all times. This 2019 GMC Acadia is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.
Wherever you and your family go, go confidently in this 2019 GMC Acadia that personifies GMC's Professional Grade attitude and dedication to precision. This Acadia offers versatile space and impressive functionality that are seamlessly blended with style, safety, and top notch technology. This Acadia makes a strong impression with its confident stance and bold styling from front to back and its details, big or small, make it a truly distinctive crossover vehicle. This SUV has 86,754 kms. It's black in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 310HP 3.6L V6 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our Acadia's trim level is SLE. This GMC Acadia SLE comes well equipped with the essentials, such as LED signature lighting, 4G LTE, GMC Connected Access, a large touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, remote keyless entry and push button start, a leather wrapped steering wheel with audio and cruise controls, rear view camera, Teen Driver Technology, tri zone automatic climate control with rear seat controls, stylish aluminum wheels, heated power side mirrors, active aero shutters, SiriusXM, voice command and much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Aluminum Wheels, Android Auto, Apple Carplay, Touchscreen, Rear View Camera, Siriusxm, Climate Control.
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $189.30 with $0 down for 84 months @ 6.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - & fees ). See dealer for details.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 60+ new cars and trucks for sale in Ottawa. o~o
Compare at $27294 - Our Price is just $26499!
This GMC Acadia builds on a solid track record of GMC Professional Grade engineering focused on delivering performance and handling dynamics that help keep you confidently in control at all times. This 2019 GMC Acadia is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.
Wherever you and your family go, go confidently in this 2019 GMC Acadia that personifies GMC's Professional Grade attitude and dedication to precision. This Acadia offers versatile space and impressive functionality that are seamlessly blended with style, safety, and top notch technology. This Acadia makes a strong impression with its confident stance and bold styling from front to back and its details, big or small, make it a truly distinctive crossover vehicle. This SUV has 86,754 kms. It's black in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 310HP 3.6L V6 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our Acadia's trim level is SLE. This GMC Acadia SLE comes well equipped with the essentials, such as LED signature lighting, 4G LTE, GMC Connected Access, a large touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, remote keyless entry and push button start, a leather wrapped steering wheel with audio and cruise controls, rear view camera, Teen Driver Technology, tri zone automatic climate control with rear seat controls, stylish aluminum wheels, heated power side mirrors, active aero shutters, SiriusXM, voice command and much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Aluminum Wheels, Android Auto, Apple Carplay, Touchscreen, Rear View Camera, Siriusxm, Climate Control.
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $189.30 with $0 down for 84 months @ 6.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - & fees ). See dealer for details.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 60+ new cars and trucks for sale in Ottawa. o~o
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Interior
Cruise Control
Remote Keyless Entry
Leather Steering Wheel
Rear View Camera
Apple CarPlay
Exterior
Aluminum Wheels
Comfort
Climate Control
Media / Nav / Comm
Android Auto
Additional Features
LED Lights
TOUCHSCREEN
SiriusXM
Wifi 4G
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Myers Automotive Group
2022 Buick Encore GX Select $9326 COLLISION CLAIM, PRICED ACCORDINGLY!!INCLUDES PREVIOUS OWNER WINTER TIRES!!! 42,242 KM $25,800 + tax & lic
2017 Hyundai Elantra GL 0 $CALL + tax & lic
2022 Hyundai Elantra Preferred - Heated Seats 0 $CALL + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Email Myers Automotive Group
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Barrhaven Hyundai
4115 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 3T3
Call Dealer
613-714-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$26,499
+ taxes & licensing
Myers Automotive Group
613-714-8888
2019 GMC Acadia