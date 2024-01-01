Menu
Account
Sign In
<b>Aluminum Wheels, Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, Touchscreen, Rear View Camera!</b><br> <br> Compare at $27294 - Our Price is just $26499! <br> <br> This GMC Acadia builds on a solid track record of GMC Professional Grade engineering focused on delivering performance and handling dynamics that help keep you confidently in control at all times. This 2019 GMC Acadia is fresh on our lot in Ottawa. <br> <br>Wherever you and your family go, go confidently in this 2019 GMC Acadia that personifies GMCs Professional Grade attitude and dedication to precision. This Acadia offers versatile space and impressive functionality that are seamlessly blended with style, safety, and top notch technology. This Acadia makes a strong impression with its confident stance and bold styling from front to back and its details, big or small, make it a truly distinctive crossover vehicle. This SUV has 86,754 kms. Its black in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 310HP 3.6L V6 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details. <br> <br> Our Acadias trim level is SLE. This GMC Acadia SLE comes well equipped with the essentials, such as LED signature lighting, 4G LTE, GMC Connected Access, a large touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, remote keyless entry and push button start, a leather wrapped steering wheel with audio and cruise controls, rear view camera, Teen Driver Technology, tri zone automatic climate control with rear seat controls, stylish aluminum wheels, heated power side mirrors, active aero shutters, SiriusXM, voice command and much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Aluminum Wheels, Android Auto, Apple Carplay, Touchscreen, Rear View Camera, Siriusxm, Climate Control. <br> <br/><br> Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of <b>$189.30</b> with $0 down for 84 months @ 6.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - & fees ). See dealer for details. <br> <br>*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KMS EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)<br> Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 60+ new cars and trucks for sale in Ottawa. o~o

2019 GMC Acadia

86,754 KM

Details Description Features

$26,499

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2019 GMC Acadia

SLE - Aluminum Wheels - Android Auto - $190 B/W

Watch This Vehicle

2019 GMC Acadia

SLE - Aluminum Wheels - Android Auto - $190 B/W

Location

Myers Automotive Group

4115 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 3T3

613-714-8888

Contact Seller

$26,499

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
86,754KM
Used
VIN 1GKKNSLS5KZ268371

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # PB0373A
  • Mileage 86,754 KM

Vehicle Description

Aluminum Wheels, Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, Touchscreen, Rear View Camera!

Compare at $27294 - Our Price is just $26499!

This GMC Acadia builds on a solid track record of GMC Professional Grade engineering focused on delivering performance and handling dynamics that help keep you confidently in control at all times. This 2019 GMC Acadia is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.

Wherever you and your family go, go confidently in this 2019 GMC Acadia that personifies GMC's Professional Grade attitude and dedication to precision. This Acadia offers versatile space and impressive functionality that are seamlessly blended with style, safety, and top notch technology. This Acadia makes a strong impression with its confident stance and bold styling from front to back and its details, big or small, make it a truly distinctive crossover vehicle. This SUV has 86,754 kms. It's black in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 310HP 3.6L V6 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.

Our Acadia's trim level is SLE. This GMC Acadia SLE comes well equipped with the essentials, such as LED signature lighting, 4G LTE, GMC Connected Access, a large touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, remote keyless entry and push button start, a leather wrapped steering wheel with audio and cruise controls, rear view camera, Teen Driver Technology, tri zone automatic climate control with rear seat controls, stylish aluminum wheels, heated power side mirrors, active aero shutters, SiriusXM, voice command and much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Aluminum Wheels, Android Auto, Apple Carplay, Touchscreen, Rear View Camera, Siriusxm, Climate Control.


Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $189.30 with $0 down for 84 months @ 6.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - & fees ). See dealer for details.

*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 60+ new cars and trucks for sale in Ottawa. o~o

Vehicle Features

Interior

Cruise Control
Remote Keyless Entry
Leather Steering Wheel
Rear View Camera
Apple CarPlay

Exterior

Aluminum Wheels

Comfort

Climate Control

Media / Nav / Comm

Android Auto

Additional Features

LED Lights
TOUCHSCREEN
SiriusXM
Wifi 4G

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Myers Automotive Group

Used 2022 Buick Encore GX Select $9326 COLLISION CLAIM, PRICED ACCORDINGLY!!INCLUDES PREVIOUS OWNER WINTER TIRES!!! for sale in Orleans, ON
2022 Buick Encore GX Select $9326 COLLISION CLAIM, PRICED ACCORDINGLY!!INCLUDES PREVIOUS OWNER WINTER TIRES!!! 42,242 KM $25,800 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Hyundai Elantra GL for sale in Ottawa, ON
2017 Hyundai Elantra GL 0 $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2022 Hyundai Elantra Preferred - Heated Seats for sale in Ottawa, ON
2022 Hyundai Elantra Preferred - Heated Seats 0 $CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Myers Automotive Group

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Myers Automotive Group

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Barrhaven Hyundai

4115 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 3T3

Call Dealer

613-714-XXXX

(click to show)

613-714-8888

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$26,499

+ taxes & licensing

Myers Automotive Group

613-714-8888

Contact Seller
2019 GMC Acadia