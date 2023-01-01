$29,888+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$29,888
+ taxes & licensing
Westend Automotive
613-836-6786
2018 GMC Acadia
2018 GMC Acadia
SLE
Location
Westend Automotive
5872 Hazeldean Rd, Stittsville, ON K2S 1B9
613-836-6786
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$29,888
+ taxes & licensing
111,536KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 10487355
- Stock #: 107268
- VIN: 1GKKNRLS9JZ107268
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Burgundy
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 111,536 KM
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Exterior
Aluminum Wheels
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire
Comfort
Climate Control
Seating
3rd Row Seat
Additional Features
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Westend Automotive
Westend Automotive
5872 Hazeldean Rd, Stittsville, ON K2S 1B9