2018 GMC Acadia

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$29,888 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 1 1 , 5 3 6 K M Used Excellent Condition

Listing ID: 10487355

10487355 Stock #: 107268

107268 VIN: 1GKKNRLS9JZ107268

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Burgundy

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Doors 4-door

Mileage 111,536 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Back-Up Camera Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Keyless Entry Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Leather Steering Wheel Tire Pressure Monitor Rear Bench Seat Keyless Start WiFi Hotspot Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio MP3 Player Satellite Radio Steering Wheel Audio Controls Auxiliary Audio Input Exterior Aluminum Wheels Privacy Glass Temporary spare tire Comfort Climate Control Seating 3rd Row Seat Additional Features Telematics Navigation from Telematics Knee Air Bag Bluetooth Connection

