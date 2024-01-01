$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
ad: gallery_header
2021 Hyundai Elantra
Preferred w/Sun & Tech Package IVT
2021 Hyundai Elantra
Preferred w/Sun & Tech Package IVT
Location
Myers Automotive Group
4115 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 3T3
613-714-8888
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
77,720KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN KMHLM4AG6MU085747
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # U0961
- Mileage 77,720 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
Navigation, Sunroof, Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Active Driver Assistance, Android Auto, Apple CarPlay
Hyundai has come a long way offering amazing quality in this new Elantra. This 2021 Hyundai Elantra is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.
Built to be stronger yet lighter, more powerful and much more fuel efficient, this Hyundai Elantra is the award-winning compact that delivers refined quality and comfort above all. With a stylish aerodynamic design and excellent performance, this Elantra stands out as a leader in its competitive class. This sedan has 77,720 kms. It's black in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.
Our Elantra's trim level is Preferred w/Sun & Tech Package IVT. This Elantra comes with an 8 inch touchscreen, heated steering wheel, proximity key, auto shut-off at idle, automatic headlamps, cruise control, forward collision avoidance, lane keep assist, alloy wheels, Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, heated seats, and remote keyless entry. the Sun and Safety package adds a power sunroof, navigation, hands free trunk lid, remote start, and blind spot assistance.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 50+ new cars and trucks for sale in Ottawa. o~o
Hyundai has come a long way offering amazing quality in this new Elantra. This 2021 Hyundai Elantra is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.
Built to be stronger yet lighter, more powerful and much more fuel efficient, this Hyundai Elantra is the award-winning compact that delivers refined quality and comfort above all. With a stylish aerodynamic design and excellent performance, this Elantra stands out as a leader in its competitive class. This sedan has 77,720 kms. It's black in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.
Our Elantra's trim level is Preferred w/Sun & Tech Package IVT. This Elantra comes with an 8 inch touchscreen, heated steering wheel, proximity key, auto shut-off at idle, automatic headlamps, cruise control, forward collision avoidance, lane keep assist, alloy wheels, Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, heated seats, and remote keyless entry. the Sun and Safety package adds a power sunroof, navigation, hands free trunk lid, remote start, and blind spot assistance.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 50+ new cars and trucks for sale in Ottawa. o~o
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Myers Automotive Group
2017 Hyundai Tucson 2.0L FWD - Bluetooth - SiriusXM 0 $CALL + tax & lic
2014 Buick Verano Leather 104,671 KM $11,495 + tax & lic
2022 Ford MAVERICK Lariat - Heated Seats - FLEXBED 53,090 KM $34,995 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Myers Automotive Group
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Barrhaven Hyundai
4115 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 3T3
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
613-714-XXXX(click to show)
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Myers Automotive Group
613-714-8888
2021 Hyundai Elantra