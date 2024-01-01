Menu
<b>Navigation, Sunroof, Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Active Driver Assistance, Android Auto, Apple CarPlay</b><br> <br> Hyundai has come a long way offering amazing quality in this new Elantra. This 2021 Hyundai Elantra is fresh on our lot in Ottawa. <br> <br>Built to be stronger yet lighter, more powerful and much more fuel efficient, this Hyundai Elantra is the award-winning compact that delivers refined quality and comfort above all. With a stylish aerodynamic design and excellent performance, this Elantra stands out as a leader in its competitive class. This sedan has 77,720 kms. Its black in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind. <br> <br> Our Elantras trim level is Preferred w/Sun & Tech Package IVT. This Elantra comes with an 8 inch touchscreen, heated steering wheel, proximity key, auto shut-off at idle, automatic headlamps, cruise control, forward collision avoidance, lane keep assist, alloy wheels, Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, heated seats, and remote keyless entry. the Sun and Safety package adds a power sunroof, navigation, hands free trunk lid, remote start, and blind spot assistance.<br> <br/><br>*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KMS EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)<br> Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 50+ new cars and trucks for sale in Ottawa. o~o

Myers Automotive Group

4115 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 3T3

613-714-8888

VIN KMHLM4AG6MU085747

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # U0961
  • Mileage 77,720 KM

Myers Barrhaven Hyundai

4115 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 3T3
