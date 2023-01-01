$32,499+ tax & licensing
2021 Subaru XV Crosstrek
Touring - Heated Seats - $232 B/W
4115 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 3T3
23,500KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9549742
- Stock #: NB0889A
- VIN: JF2GTAPC9M8301631
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 23,500 KM
Vehicle Description
Compare at $33474 - Our Price is just $32499!
This 2021 Subaru Crosstrek is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.
Designed to go further, the safe, reliable and capable 2021 Subaru Crosstrek will take you where others can't. Whether it's a highway or high pass the Crosstrek's high clearance, all wheel drive, and well tuned suspension will take you to work in comfort and to the trailhead with ease. Find those hard to get to places with the 2021 Subaru Crosstrek.This low mileage SUV has just 23,500 kms. It's grey in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 152HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.
Our Crosstrek's trim level is Touring. This Touring Crosstrek comes equipped with fog lights, automatic headlights, automatic climate control and a leather appointed interior with a leather wrapped steering wheel and heated seats. This crossover also comes with a 6.5 inch infotainment system with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, STARLINK smartphone integration (including Aha radio), USB port/iPod control, and steering wheel audio controls. You'll also get aluminum alloy wheels, and a rear view camera to help get into those crowded trail heads. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Heated Seats, Android Auto, Apple Carplay, Aluminum Wheels, Keyless Entry, Starlink, Steering Wheel Audio Control.
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $231.04 with $0 down for 84 months @ 6.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - & fees ). See dealer for details.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...) o~o
Vehicle Features
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Aluminum Wheels
Steering Wheel Audio Control
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
STARLINK
4115 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 3T3