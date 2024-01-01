Menu
Account
Sign In
Dilawri Jeep Dodge Chrysler Ram takes pride in providing you with a great automotive buying experience and an ongoing service relationship. No credit? New credit? Bad credit or Good credit? We finance all our vehicles OAC. Cant find what your looking for? To apply right now for financing use this link: https://www.dilawrichrysler.com/chrysler-jeep-dodge-ram-dealer-ottawa/finance-cars Let us find you the perfect vehicle. Call us today (613)523-9951 or stop by the dealership. We are located at 370 West Hunt Club rd. Ottawa, ON K2E 1A5 and online at www.dilawrichrysler.com Dilawri Jeep Dodge Chrysler Ram is Ottawas local Jeep Dodge Chrysler Ram dealer! This is your source for new Ottawa Jeep sales and service, Ottawa Dodge sales and service, Ottawa Chrysler sales and service, and Ottawa Ram sales and service. Ottawas Dilawri Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram is a state of the art facility designed in Chrysler Canadas image to provide you with Ottawas best Jeep Dodge Chrysler Ram sales and service. Nobody deals like Ottawas Dilawri Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram, come and see us today and we will show you why

2022 Jeep Compass

Details Description Features

$43,014

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2022 Jeep Compass

Trailhawk Elite 4x4

Watch This Vehicle

2022 Jeep Compass

Trailhawk Elite 4x4

Location

Dilawri Chrysler

370 W Hunt Club Rd, Nepean, ON K2E 1A5

613-801-0278

  1. 11576452
  2. 11576452
  3. 11576452
  4. 11576452
  5. 11576452
  6. 11576452
  7. 11576452
  8. 11576452
  9. 11576452
  10. 11576452
  11. 11576452
  12. 11576452
  13. 11576452
  14. 11576452
  15. 11576452
  16. 11576452
  17. 11576452
  18. 11576452
  19. 11576452
  20. 11576452
  21. 11576452
  22. 11576452
  23. 11576452
Contact Seller

$43,014

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
CALL
VIN 3C4NJDDB4NT220936

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Diamond Black Crystal Pearl
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 19313
  • Mileage 0

Vehicle Description

Dilawri Jeep Dodge Chrysler Ram takes pride in providing you with a great automotive buying experience and an ongoing service relationship. No credit? New credit? Bad credit or Good credit? We finance all our vehicles OAC. Can't find what your looking for? To apply right now for financing use this link: https://www.dilawrichrysler.com/chrysler-jeep-dodge-ram-dealer-ottawa/finance-cars Let us find you the perfect vehicle. Call us today (613)523-9951 or stop by the dealership. We are located at 370 West Hunt Club rd. Ottawa, ON K2E 1A5 and online at www.dilawrichrysler.com Dilawri Jeep Dodge Chrysler Ram is Ottawa's local Jeep Dodge Chrysler Ram dealer! This is your source for new Ottawa Jeep sales and service, Ottawa Dodge sales and service, Ottawa Chrysler sales and service, and Ottawa Ram sales and service. Ottawa's Dilawri Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram is a state of the art facility designed in Chrysler Canada's image to provide you with Ottawa's best Jeep Dodge Chrysler Ram sales and service. Nobody deals like Ottawa's Dilawri Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram, come and see us today and we will show you why

Vehicle Features

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Tachometer
Compass
Remote Keyless Entry
Overhead Console
Heated Steering Wheel
Speed Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Driver Vanity Mirror
Illuminated Entry
Outside Temperature Display
Rear Window Defroster
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Front Reading Lights
Split Folding Rear Seat
Front beverage holders
Leather shift knob
Rear seat centre armrest

Safety

Traction Control
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
ABS Brakes
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Dual front impact airbags
Occupant sensing airbag
Dual front side impact airbags
Overhead airbag
Knee airbag

Power Options

Power Windows
Power door mirrors

Mechanical

Power Steering
Skid Plates
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Rear Anti-Roll Bar

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Rear Window Wiper
Power Liftgate
Rain Sensing Wipers
Trailer Sway Control
Front fog lights

Comfort

Telescoping Steering Wheel
Front dual zone A/C

Convenience

Passenger Vanity Mirror
Variably intermittent wipers
Automatic temperature control
Delay-off headlights
Fully automatic headlights

Seating

Power Driver Seat

Additional Features

Panic Alarm
Heated Door Mirrors
Driver Door Bin
Ignition disable
Passenger door bin
Rear door bins
Electronic stability
Turn signal indicator mirrors
Anti-whiplash front head restraints
Rear beverage holders
Variable Valve Control
Cylinder Configuration: I-4
Drive Type: Four-Wheel
Sequential multi-point fuel injection
Variable intake manifold
Number of valves: 16
Recommended fuel: regular unleaded
Four wheel independent suspension
Speakers: 6
Front seats: bucket
1-touch down
1-touch up
Bumpers: body-colour
Fuel tank capacity: 51.0L
Engine displacement: 2.4 L
Front centre armrest: w/storage
Rear seats: split-bench
Turning radius: 5.4m (17.7')
Mode Select Transmission
Number of doors: 4
Roof rack: rails only
Max seating capacity: 5
Powertrain warranty: 60 months/100,000km
Roadside assistance coverage: 60 months/100,000km
Corrosion perforation warranty: 60 months/160,000km
Engine location: front
Basic warranty: 36 months/60,000km
Approach angle: 30 deg
Fuel economy highway: 7.8L/100 km
Payload: 420kg (926lbs)
Rear cargo: power liftgate
1st row LCD monitors: 2
Ramp breakover angle: 24 deg
Towing capacity: 907kg (2,000lbs)
Manual-shift auto: AUTOSTICK
Rear tires: 215/65TR17.0
Front tires: 215/65TR17.0
Passenger volume: 2,840L (100.3 cu.ft.)
Fuel economy city: 10.8L/100 km
Wireless phone connectivity: Bluetooth
Power 2-way driver lumbar support
Configurable
Wheel size: 17
Departure angle: 34 deg
Exterior parking camera rear: ParkView yes
Satellite radio trial duration with new vehicle purchase (months): 12
Rear seats Folding position: fold forward seatback
Proximity key: doors and push button start
Rear shoulder room: 1,400mm (55.1)
Engine bore x stroke: 88.0mm x 97.0mm (3.46 x 3.82)
Transmission: 9 speed automatic
Fuel economy combined: 9.5L/100 km
Rear headroom: 978mm (38.5)
Front legroom: 1,046mm (41.2)
Rear legroom: 973mm (38.3)
Smart device integration: Apple CarPlay/Android Auto
Front shoulder room: 1,439mm (56.7)
Exterior body width: 1,874mm (73.8)
Wheelbase: 2,636mm (103.8)
Front headroom: 995mm (39.2)
Front hiproom: 1,375mm (54.1)
Rear hiproom: 1,250mm (49.2)
Blind spot: Blind Spot Detection warning
Exterior height: 1,647mm (64.8)
Tracker system: SiriusXM Guardian
Exterior length: 4,404mm (173.4)
Parking sensors: ParkSense rear
Curb weight: 1,648kg (3,633lbs)
Compressor: Not Available
Appearance: digital/analog
AM/FM radio: SiriusXM with 360L
Seat Upholstery: cloth/vinyl
Lane departure: Active Lane Management active
Primary LCD size: 10.1
Rear collision: Rear Cross-Path Detection warning
Hybrid traction battery type: none
Engine litres: 2.4L
Remote engine start: keyfob and smart device (subscription required)
Forward collision: Forward Collision Warning w/Active Braking mitigation
Standard fuel economy fuel type: gasoline
Horsepower: 177hp @ 6,400RPM
Torque: 172 lb.-ft. @ 3,900RPM
Engine horsepower: 177hp @ 6,400RPM
Engine torque: 172 lb.-ft. @ 3,900RPM
Front pedestrian detection: prevention
Interior rear cargo volume: 800 L (28 cu.ft.)
Interior maximum rear cargo volume: 1,700 L (60 cu.ft.)
Ground clearance (min): 219mm (8.6)
GVWR: 2,154kg (4,749lbs)

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Dilawri Chrysler

Used 2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee WK Limited X for sale in Nepean, ON
2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee WK Limited X 7,868 KM $61,060 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee L Summit 4x4 | for sale in Nepean, ON
2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee L Summit 4x4 | 17,420 KM $76,915 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Dodge Durango SRT 392 AWD for sale in Nepean, ON
2022 Dodge Durango SRT 392 AWD 45,747 KM $73,777 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Dilawri Chrysler

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Dilawri Chrysler

Dilawri Chrysler

370 W Hunt Club Rd, Nepean, ON K2E 1A5

Call Dealer

613-801-XXXX

(click to show)

613-801-0278

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$43,014

+ taxes & licensing

Dilawri Chrysler

613-801-0278

Contact Seller
2022 Jeep Compass