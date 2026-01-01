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2023 Audi Q5
Technik 45 TFSI quattro - Low Mileage
2023 Audi Q5
Technik 45 TFSI quattro - Low Mileage
Location
Myers Automotive Group
4151 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 6H8
613-823-3840
$40,995
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
33,904KM
VIN WA1FAAFY0P2015990
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Ultra Blue Meta
- Interior Colour OKAPI BROWN, LEATHER SEATING SURFACES
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 33,904 KM
Vehicle Description
Low Mileage!
This Audi Q5 is well-equipped and well-rounded, with delightful driving dynamics. This 2023 Audi Q5 is fresh on our lot in Nepean.
For luxury SUV buyers who are big on style and technology, this 2023 Audi Q5 is a handsome choice with plenty to like. This vehicle looks good, treats occupants right, and won't seem out of place at the valet stand. This Q5 applies the brand's luxury pedigree to the compact-crossover template, and features an impeccably-built cabin with upscale features, impressive ergonomics, and a tranquil ride quality. Overall, this Audi Q5 promotes a stately image and delivers a posh driving experience.
This low mileage SUV has just 33,904 km. It's Ultra Blue Meta in colour. It has an Automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.
Our Q5's trim level is Technik 45 TFSI quattro. This Technik trim adds a lot of luxury and tech with a heated and cooled front cupholder, lane keep assist, distance pacing with traffic stop and go, an aerial view camera, a dual row sunroof, navigation, a heated leather steering wheel, driver memory settings, aluminum interior trim, automatic high beams, and front and rear parking sensors. This SUV is more than a simple family vehicle with luxury features like heated leather bucket seats with contrast stitching, a leather steering wheel, proximity key with push button start, proximity cargo access, and voice activated LCD touchscreen infotainment with wireless Apple CarPlay. The style continues on the exterior with a dual tailpipe, aluminum alloy wheels, programmable LED lighting, fog lamps, and perimeter lights. Drive in confident safety with lane departure warning, blind spot monitor, and a back up camera.
To apply right now for financing use this link: https://www.myersbarrhavensubaru.ca/quick-approval/
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $276.71 with $0 down for 96 months @ 8.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Plus applicable fees ). See dealer for details.
The Myers name has been synonymous with first-rate automotive service and products for over 80 years in Ottawa; we are happy to welcome you here to Myers Barrhaven Subaru the unbeatable Subaru dealer in Ottawa and the National Capital Region. Serving drivers as the premier Subaru dealership near Kanata, Orléans, Gatineau, QC and Vanier region, we offer a wide range of new and used offerings from Subaru. If youre in the market for a full range of Subaru cars and Subaru SUVs for sale in Ottawa. o~o
This Audi Q5 is well-equipped and well-rounded, with delightful driving dynamics. This 2023 Audi Q5 is fresh on our lot in Nepean.
For luxury SUV buyers who are big on style and technology, this 2023 Audi Q5 is a handsome choice with plenty to like. This vehicle looks good, treats occupants right, and won't seem out of place at the valet stand. This Q5 applies the brand's luxury pedigree to the compact-crossover template, and features an impeccably-built cabin with upscale features, impressive ergonomics, and a tranquil ride quality. Overall, this Audi Q5 promotes a stately image and delivers a posh driving experience.
This low mileage SUV has just 33,904 km. It's Ultra Blue Meta in colour. It has an Automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.
Our Q5's trim level is Technik 45 TFSI quattro. This Technik trim adds a lot of luxury and tech with a heated and cooled front cupholder, lane keep assist, distance pacing with traffic stop and go, an aerial view camera, a dual row sunroof, navigation, a heated leather steering wheel, driver memory settings, aluminum interior trim, automatic high beams, and front and rear parking sensors. This SUV is more than a simple family vehicle with luxury features like heated leather bucket seats with contrast stitching, a leather steering wheel, proximity key with push button start, proximity cargo access, and voice activated LCD touchscreen infotainment with wireless Apple CarPlay. The style continues on the exterior with a dual tailpipe, aluminum alloy wheels, programmable LED lighting, fog lamps, and perimeter lights. Drive in confident safety with lane departure warning, blind spot monitor, and a back up camera.
To apply right now for financing use this link: https://www.myersbarrhavensubaru.ca/quick-approval/
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $276.71 with $0 down for 96 months @ 8.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Plus applicable fees ). See dealer for details.
The Myers name has been synonymous with first-rate automotive service and products for over 80 years in Ottawa; we are happy to welcome you here to Myers Barrhaven Subaru the unbeatable Subaru dealer in Ottawa and the National Capital Region. Serving drivers as the premier Subaru dealership near Kanata, Orléans, Gatineau, QC and Vanier region, we offer a wide range of new and used offerings from Subaru. If youre in the market for a full range of Subaru cars and Subaru SUVs for sale in Ottawa. o~o
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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Myers Automotive Group
Myers Barrhaven Subaru
4151 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 6H8
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$40,995
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Myers Automotive Group
613-823-3840
2023 Audi Q5