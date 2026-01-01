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2023 Kia NIRO
EV LIMITED
2023 Kia NIRO
EV LIMITED
Location
Myers Automotive Group
4151 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 6H8
613-823-3840
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
67,796KM
VIN KNDCT3L11P5055077
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Electric
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 67,796 KM
Vehicle Description
Cooled Seats, Sunroof, Premium Audio, HUD, Power Liftgate, Heated Steering Wheel, Electric Vehicle, Fast Charging, Adaptive Cruise Control, Heated Seats, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Blind Spot Detection, Lane Keep Assist, Lane Departure Warning
Make your mundane commute fun again in this Kia Niro EV. This 2023 Kia Niro EV is fresh on our lot in Nepean.
This Kia Niro EV is more than just an electric vehicle. This crossover is the future of commuting. Capable of turning every chore into an experience, this Kia Niro EV offers the best of crossover utility and EV efficiency in a beautiful package. With its incredible design, impressive range, and fast charging capability, this Kia Niro EV may be the only vehicle you ever need.
This SUV has 67,796 km. It's nice in colour. It has an Automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.
Our Niro EV's trim level is Limited. This top-of-the-range Niro EV Limited rewards you with ventilated and heated synthetic leather seats with power adjustment and lumbar support, an express open/close sunroof, an 8-speaker harman/kardon audio system, and a driver's heads up display a power liftgate. Additional features include a heated leatherette-wrapped steering wheel, rear parking sensors, adaptive cruise control, proximity keyless entry, voice-activated air conditioning, and an immersive 10.25-inch infotainment screen with navigation, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and SiriusXM satellite radio. Safety equipment include blind spot detection, lane keeping assist with lane departure warning, forward collision alert, rear collision mitigation, and a rearview camera.
To apply right now for financing use this link: https://www.myersbarrhavensubaru.ca/quick-approval/
The Myers name has been synonymous with first-rate automotive service and products for over 80 years in Ottawa; we are happy to welcome you here to Myers Barrhaven Subaru the unbeatable Subaru dealer in Ottawa and the National Capital Region. Serving drivers as the premier Subaru dealership near Kanata, Orléans, Gatineau, QC and Vanier region, we offer a wide range of new and used offerings from Subaru. If youre in the market for a full range of Subaru cars and Subaru SUVs for sale in Ottawa. o~o
Make your mundane commute fun again in this Kia Niro EV. This 2023 Kia Niro EV is fresh on our lot in Nepean.
This Kia Niro EV is more than just an electric vehicle. This crossover is the future of commuting. Capable of turning every chore into an experience, this Kia Niro EV offers the best of crossover utility and EV efficiency in a beautiful package. With its incredible design, impressive range, and fast charging capability, this Kia Niro EV may be the only vehicle you ever need.
This SUV has 67,796 km. It's nice in colour. It has an Automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.
Our Niro EV's trim level is Limited. This top-of-the-range Niro EV Limited rewards you with ventilated and heated synthetic leather seats with power adjustment and lumbar support, an express open/close sunroof, an 8-speaker harman/kardon audio system, and a driver's heads up display a power liftgate. Additional features include a heated leatherette-wrapped steering wheel, rear parking sensors, adaptive cruise control, proximity keyless entry, voice-activated air conditioning, and an immersive 10.25-inch infotainment screen with navigation, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and SiriusXM satellite radio. Safety equipment include blind spot detection, lane keeping assist with lane departure warning, forward collision alert, rear collision mitigation, and a rearview camera.
To apply right now for financing use this link: https://www.myersbarrhavensubaru.ca/quick-approval/
The Myers name has been synonymous with first-rate automotive service and products for over 80 years in Ottawa; we are happy to welcome you here to Myers Barrhaven Subaru the unbeatable Subaru dealer in Ottawa and the National Capital Region. Serving drivers as the premier Subaru dealership near Kanata, Orléans, Gatineau, QC and Vanier region, we offer a wide range of new and used offerings from Subaru. If youre in the market for a full range of Subaru cars and Subaru SUVs for sale in Ottawa. o~o
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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Myers Automotive Group
Myers Barrhaven Subaru
4151 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 6H8
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Myers Automotive Group
613-823-3840
2023 Kia NIRO