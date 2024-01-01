Menu
Why buy your next pre-owned vehicle At Kia on Hunt Club? Our vehicles are always ready to show, in more ways than one. They are: Presented in a bright, clean & heated Indoor showroom for your convenience. Flawlessly detailed & reconditioned. Fully inspected based on our Kia On Hunt Club 135 Point Inspection process. Saftied to exacting MTO standards. Then and only then, driven by our Used Car Manager to confirm that its ready to become part of your family. Our sales staff are trained specifically to help each and every pre-owned vehicle buyer with their own unique needs and desires Our Selection is second to none, we have Cars, Trucks, SUVs, Crossovers & we have vehicles for every budget too. Our finance options are extensive and we can help anybody get into a vehicle, good credit or bad. Dont see what your looking for! Submit a vehicle locate request directly to me and I will make it my personal mission to find exactly what your looking for. Tony Chalhoub, Used Car Manager tony@kiaonhuntclub.com

2024 Hyundai Elantra

9,722 KM

$29,990

+ tax & licensing
2024 Hyundai Elantra

Luxury IVT

12002776

2024 Hyundai Elantra

Luxury IVT

Kia on Hunt Club

350 W Hunt Club Rd, Nepean, ON K2E 1A5

613-688-6000

$29,990

+ taxes & licensing

Used
9,722KM
VIN KMHLN4DG4RU757076

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Amazon Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 79181
  • Mileage 9,722 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Tachometer
Compass
Trip Computer
Remote Keyless Entry
Navigation System
Overhead Console
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Speed Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Driver Vanity Mirror
Illuminated Entry
Outside Temperature Display
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
Front Reading Lights
Split Folding Rear Seat
Front beverage holders
Leather shift knob
Rear seat centre armrest
Tracker System

Safety

Traction Control
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
ABS Brakes
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Dual front impact airbags
Occupant sensing airbag
Dual front side impact airbags
Overhead airbag
Rear side impact airbag

Power Options

Power Windows
Power door mirrors

Mechanical

Power Steering
Brake Assist
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Speed-Sensing Steering
Transmission: continuously variable automatic

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Rear Window Defroster
Perimeter/approach lights

Comfort

Telescoping Steering Wheel
Front dual zone A/C

Convenience

Passenger Vanity Mirror
Variably intermittent wipers
Automatic temperature control
Delay-off headlights
Fully automatic headlights

Windows

POWER MOONROOF

Additional Features

Panic Alarm
Heated Door Mirrors
Driver Door Bin
Ignition disable
Passenger door bin
Rear door bins
Electronic stability
Emergency communication system
Turn signal indicator mirrors
Rear beverage holders
Variable Valve Control
Cylinder Configuration: I-4
Engine Displacement: 2.0 L
Engine Litres: 2.0L
Drive Type: Front-Wheel
Sequential multi-point fuel injection
Variable intake manifold
Number of valves: 16
Recommended fuel: regular unleaded
Front seats: bucket
Rear seats: bench
1-touch down
1-touch up
Bumpers: body-colour
Front wheel independent suspension
Front centre armrest: w/storage
Turning radius: 5.4m (17.7')
Mode Select Transmission
Number of doors: 4
Speakers: 8
Max seating capacity: 5
Powertrain warranty: 60 months/100,000km
Rear cargo: trunk
Engine location: front
Door mirrors: body-colour
Corrosion perforation warranty: 60 months/ unlimited distance
Fuel economy highway: 5.9L/100 km
Basic warranty: 60 months/100,000km
1st row LCD monitors: 2
GVWR: 1,750kg (3,858lbs)
Fuel economy city: 7.6L/100 km
Roadside assistance coverage: 60 months/ unlimited distance
AM/FM radio: SiriusXM
Wireless phone connectivity: Bluetooth
Passenger volume: 2,815L (99.4 cu.ft.)
Front tires: 225/45HR17.0
Rear tires: 225/45HR17.0
Auto high-beam headlights
Configurable
Wheel size: 17
Exterior parking camera rear
Engine torque: 132 lb.-ft. @ 4,500RPM
Torque: 132 lb.-ft. @ 4,500RPM
Internet access capable: selective service
Rear headroom: 947mm (37.3)
Speaker type: Bose
Rear seats Folding position: fold forward seatback
Traffic sign information
Satellite radio trial duration with new vehicle purchase (months): 3
Proximity key: doors and push button start
Front legroom: 1,074mm (42.3)
Engine bore x stroke: 81.0mm x 97.0mm (3.19 x 3.82)
Rear shoulder room: 1,412mm (55.6)
Horsepower: 147hp @ 6,200RPM
Compression ratio: 12.50 to 1
Front hiproom: 1,356mm (53.4)
Engine horsepower: 147hp @ 6,200RPM
Front headroom: 989mm (38.9)
Smart device integration: Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Primary LCD size: 10.3
Lane departure: Lane Keeping Assist (LKA) active
Fuel economy combined: 6.8L/100 km
Wheelbase: 2,720mm (107.1)
Fuel tank capacity: 47.0L
Curb weight: 1,340kg (2,954lbs)
Exterior height: 1,415mm (55.7)
Exterior body width: 1,825mm (71.9)
Rear legroom: 964mm (38.0)
Compressor: Not Available
Appearance: digital/analog
Seat Upholstery: leatherette
Blind spot: Blind-spot Collision-Avoidance Assist (BCA) active
Rear collision: Rear Cross-Traffic Collision-Avoidance Assist (RCCA) mitigation
Rear hiproom: 1,282mm (50.5)
Front shoulder room: 1,434mm (56.5)
Exterior length: 4,710mm (185.4)
Hybrid traction battery type: none
Starter hybrid electric motor
Remote engine start: keyfob and smart device (subscription required)
Adaptive Cruise Control: Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC) w/stop-and-go capability
Moonroof sunshade: manual
Standard fuel economy fuel type: gasoline
Front pedestrian detection: prevention
Interior rear cargo volume: 402 L (14 cu.ft.)
Interior maximum rear cargo volume: 402 L (14 cu.ft.)
Forward collision: Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist (FCA) w/Pedestrian, Cyclist & Junction-Turning Detection mitigation w/left turn assist

Kia on Hunt Club

Kia on Hunt Club

350 W Hunt Club Rd, Nepean, ON K2E 1A5

2024 Hyundai Elantra