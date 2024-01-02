$36,298+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
ad: gallery_header
2024 Volkswagen Taos
Comfortline - Sunroof
2024 Volkswagen Taos
Comfortline - Sunroof
Location
Myers Automotive Group
4149 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 6H8
613-823-3331
$36,298
+ taxes & licensing
2,000KM
Used
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 3VVEX7B20RM003338
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Cornflower Blue
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 24-0042
- Mileage 2,000 KM
Disclosures
Demonstrator This vehicle was previously used as a demo vehicle.
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
Sunroof!
This 2024 VW Taos exceeds every expectation, even if that expectation is just fun.
The VW Taos was built for the adventurer in all of us. With all the tech you need for a daily driver married to all the classic VW capability, this SUV can be your weekend warrior, too. Exceeding every expectation was the design motto for this compact SUV, and VW engineers delivered. For an SUV that's just right, check out this 2024 Volkswagen Taos.
This cornflower blue SUV has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 1.5L I4 16V GDI DOHC Turbo engine.
Our Taos's trim level is Comfortline. The Comfortline trim steps things up with adaptive cruise control, dual-zone climate control, remote engine start, lane keep assist with lane departure warning, and an upgraded 8-inch infotainment screen with VW Car-Net services. Additional features include heated front seats, a heated leatherette-wrapped steering wheel, remote keyless entry, and a wireless charging pad. Safety features include blind spot detection, front and rear collision mitigation, autonomous emergency braking, and a back-up camera. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sunroof. This is a demonstrator vehicle driven by a member of our staff and has just 2000 kms.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.barrhavenvw.ca/en/form/new/financing-request-step-1/44
7.24% financing for 84 months.
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $260.39 with $0 down for 84 months @ 7.24% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - $840 Documentation fee. Cash purchase selling price includes: Tire Stewardship ($20.00), OMVIC Fee ($10.00). (HST) are extra. (HST), licence, insurance & registration not included ). Incentives expire 2024-01-02. See dealer for details.
LEASING:
Estimated Lease Payment: $211 bi-weekly
Payment based on 4.99% lease financing for 48 months with $0 down payment on approved credit. Total obligation $21,948. Mileage allowance of 16,000 KM/year. Offer expires 2024-01-02.
We are your premier Volkswagen dealership in the region. If you're looking for a new Volkswagen or a car, check out Barrhaven Volkswagens new, pre-owned, and certified pre-owned Volkswagen inventories. We have the complete lineup of new Volkswagen vehicles in stock like the GTI, Golf R, Jetta, Tiguan, Atlas Cross Sport, Volkswagen ID.4 electric vehicle, and Atlas. If you can't find the Volkswagen model youre looking for in the colour that you want, feel free to contact us and we'll be happy to find it for you. If you're in the market for pre-owned cars, make sure you check out our inventory. If you see a car that you like, contact 844-914-4805 to schedule a test drive.
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 60+ new cars and trucks for sale in Nepean. o~o
This 2024 VW Taos exceeds every expectation, even if that expectation is just fun.
The VW Taos was built for the adventurer in all of us. With all the tech you need for a daily driver married to all the classic VW capability, this SUV can be your weekend warrior, too. Exceeding every expectation was the design motto for this compact SUV, and VW engineers delivered. For an SUV that's just right, check out this 2024 Volkswagen Taos.
This cornflower blue SUV has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 1.5L I4 16V GDI DOHC Turbo engine.
Our Taos's trim level is Comfortline. The Comfortline trim steps things up with adaptive cruise control, dual-zone climate control, remote engine start, lane keep assist with lane departure warning, and an upgraded 8-inch infotainment screen with VW Car-Net services. Additional features include heated front seats, a heated leatherette-wrapped steering wheel, remote keyless entry, and a wireless charging pad. Safety features include blind spot detection, front and rear collision mitigation, autonomous emergency braking, and a back-up camera. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sunroof. This is a demonstrator vehicle driven by a member of our staff and has just 2000 kms.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.barrhavenvw.ca/en/form/new/financing-request-step-1/44
7.24% financing for 84 months.
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $260.39 with $0 down for 84 months @ 7.24% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - $840 Documentation fee. Cash purchase selling price includes: Tire Stewardship ($20.00), OMVIC Fee ($10.00). (HST) are extra. (HST), licence, insurance & registration not included ). Incentives expire 2024-01-02. See dealer for details.
LEASING:
Estimated Lease Payment: $211 bi-weekly
Payment based on 4.99% lease financing for 48 months with $0 down payment on approved credit. Total obligation $21,948. Mileage allowance of 16,000 KM/year. Offer expires 2024-01-02.
We are your premier Volkswagen dealership in the region. If you're looking for a new Volkswagen or a car, check out Barrhaven Volkswagens new, pre-owned, and certified pre-owned Volkswagen inventories. We have the complete lineup of new Volkswagen vehicles in stock like the GTI, Golf R, Jetta, Tiguan, Atlas Cross Sport, Volkswagen ID.4 electric vehicle, and Atlas. If you can't find the Volkswagen model youre looking for in the colour that you want, feel free to contact us and we'll be happy to find it for you. If you're in the market for pre-owned cars, make sure you check out our inventory. If you see a car that you like, contact 844-914-4805 to schedule a test drive.
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 60+ new cars and trucks for sale in Nepean. o~o
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Interior
Immobilizer
Compass
Driver Information Centre
glove box
Driver foot rest
Rigid cargo cover
Full Cloth Headliner
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Carpet Floor Trim
Leatherette Door Trim Insert
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
2 12V DC Power Outlets
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Redundant Digital Speedometer
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Power Fuel Flap Locking Type
Seats w/Leatherette Back Material
8-Way Driver Seat
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 2 12V DC Power Outlets
Distance Pacing w/Traffic Stop-Go
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination, Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access
Dashboard Storage, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
6-Way Passenger Seat
Heated Leatherette Steering Wheel
Leather/Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material
Digital/Analog Appearance
Interior Trim -inc: Coloured Instrument Panel Insert, Coloured Door Panel Insert, Piano Black/Metal-Look Console Insert and Piano Black/Metal-Look Interior Accents
Exterior
Sunroof
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Body-coloured door handles
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Steel spare wheel
Black grille w/chrome accents
Lip Spoiler
LED brakelights
Chrome Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Wheel Well Trim
Roof Rack Rails Only
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Metal-Look Bumper Insert
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Metal-Look Bumper Insert
Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Jets
Tires: 215/55R17
Auto On/Off Aero-Composite Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams
Safety
Back-Up Camera
PERIMETER ALARM
Rear child safety locks
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Side Curtain Protection Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Blind Spot Monitor Blind Spot
Front Assist (Forward Collision Warning and Autonomous Emergency Braking)
Collision Mitigation-Front
Collision Mitigation-Rear
Mechanical
Engine Oil Cooler
Front-wheel drive
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
50 L Fuel Tank
Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature
Battery w/Run Down Protection
Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust
Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs
GVWR: 1,970 kgs (4,343 lbs)
Axle Ratio: TBD
Regenerative Alternator
Engine: 1.5-TSI 4-Cylinder
430.0 Kgs Maximum Payload
Media / Nav / Comm
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Window Grid And Roof Mount Diversity Antenna
Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control, Steering Wheel Controls, Voice Activation and Radio Data System
Streaming Audio
Additional Features
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs, Brake Assist, Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Heated Front Comfort Seats -inc: 8-way power driver seat w/power recline and 2-way driver power lumbar support
Wheels: 7J x 17" Lupin Alloy
Front Strut Rear Torsion Beam Suspension
Traffic Jam Assist (TJA) / Travel Assist
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Myers Automotive Group
2015 Honda CR-V LX - Bluetooth - Heated Seats 175,586 KM $15,998 + tax & lic
2021 Cadillac XT4 AWD Sport - Aluminum Wheels 14,000 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2024 Cadillac XT6 Sport - Power Liftgate 10 KM $80,457 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Email Myers Automotive Group
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Barrhaven Volkswagen
4149 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 6H8
Call Dealer
613-823-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$36,298
+ taxes & licensing
Myers Automotive Group
613-823-3331
2024 Volkswagen Taos