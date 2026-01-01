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2025 Audi Q3
Progressiv 45 TFSI quattro
2025 Audi Q3
Progressiv 45 TFSI quattro
Location
Myers Automotive Group
4151 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 6H8
613-823-3840
$38,995
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
32,356KM
VIN WA1EECF35S1078646
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Arkona White
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # AP0192
- Mileage 32,356 KM
Vehicle Description
Blind Spot Detection, Lane Departure Warning, Sunroof, Leather Seats, Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Power Liftgate, Parking Sensors, Collision Mitigation
With amazing tech and a spacious interior, this 2025 Audi Q3 easily blows the competition out of the water. This 2025 Audi Q3 is fresh on our lot in Nepean.
With plenty of style and Audi's sporty design language, versatile 2025 Q3 is packed full of modern technology and luxurious features. The capability and utility in this compact crossover is second to none, with tons of extra space for all of your passengers. With an improved driving position, the Q3's cabin is more luxurious, featuring impressive technology features and unrivaled comfort and ergonomics.
This SUV has 32,356 km. It's Arkona White in colour. It has an Automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.
Our Q3's trim level is Progressiv 45 TFSI quattro. Standard features include power-adjustable heated front seats with lumbar support, a heated steering wheel, leather seating upholstery, a panoramic sunroof, a power liftgate for rear cargo access, and an 8-inch infotainment screen with Audi Connect services. Safety features also include blind spot detection, lane departure warning, front and rear parking sensors, forward collision mitigation, and Audi Pre Sense.
To apply right now for financing use this link: https://www.myersbarrhavensubaru.ca/quick-approval/
The Myers name has been synonymous with first-rate automotive service and products for over 80 years in Ottawa; we are happy to welcome you here to Myers Barrhaven Subaru the unbeatable Subaru dealer in Ottawa and the National Capital Region. Serving drivers as the premier Subaru dealership near Kanata, Orléans, Gatineau, QC and Vanier region, we offer a wide range of new and used offerings from Subaru. If youre in the market for a full range of Subaru cars and Subaru SUVs for sale in Ottawa. o~o
With amazing tech and a spacious interior, this 2025 Audi Q3 easily blows the competition out of the water. This 2025 Audi Q3 is fresh on our lot in Nepean.
With plenty of style and Audi's sporty design language, versatile 2025 Q3 is packed full of modern technology and luxurious features. The capability and utility in this compact crossover is second to none, with tons of extra space for all of your passengers. With an improved driving position, the Q3's cabin is more luxurious, featuring impressive technology features and unrivaled comfort and ergonomics.
This SUV has 32,356 km. It's Arkona White in colour. It has an Automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.
Our Q3's trim level is Progressiv 45 TFSI quattro. Standard features include power-adjustable heated front seats with lumbar support, a heated steering wheel, leather seating upholstery, a panoramic sunroof, a power liftgate for rear cargo access, and an 8-inch infotainment screen with Audi Connect services. Safety features also include blind spot detection, lane departure warning, front and rear parking sensors, forward collision mitigation, and Audi Pre Sense.
To apply right now for financing use this link: https://www.myersbarrhavensubaru.ca/quick-approval/
The Myers name has been synonymous with first-rate automotive service and products for over 80 years in Ottawa; we are happy to welcome you here to Myers Barrhaven Subaru the unbeatable Subaru dealer in Ottawa and the National Capital Region. Serving drivers as the premier Subaru dealership near Kanata, Orléans, Gatineau, QC and Vanier region, we offer a wide range of new and used offerings from Subaru. If youre in the market for a full range of Subaru cars and Subaru SUVs for sale in Ottawa. o~o
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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Myers Automotive Group
Myers Barrhaven Subaru
4151 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 6H8
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$38,995
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Myers Automotive Group
613-823-3840
2025 Audi Q3