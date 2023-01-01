Menu
New and Used Honda HR-V for Sale in Nepean, ON

Showing 1-12 of 12
Used 2018 Honda HR-V LX - $175 B/W for sale in Kanata, ON

2018 Honda HR-V

LX - $175 B/W
$20,888
+ tax & lic
105,927KM
Myers Automotive Group

Kanata, ON

Buy From Home Options
Used 2017 Honda HR-V EX - Sunroof - Bluetooth for sale in Kanata, ON

2017 Honda HR-V

EX - Sunroof - Bluetooth
$25,495
+ tax & lic
86,523KM
Myers Automotive Group

Kanata, ON

Buy From Home Options
Used 2019 Honda HR-V LX 2WD CVT for sale in Orléans, ON

2019 Honda HR-V

LX 2WD CVT
$26,177
+ tax & lic
50,561KM
Orleans Mitsubishi

Orléans, ON

Buy From Home Options
Used 2019 Honda HR-V LX for sale in Carp, ON

2019 Honda HR-V

LX
$27,999
+ tax & lic
83,002KM
The Car Club

Carp, ON

Buy From Home Options
Used 2018 Honda HR-V EX-L Navi - $209 B/W for sale in Kanata, ON

2018 Honda HR-V

EX-L Navi - $209 B/W
$24,888
+ tax & lic
99,001KM
Myers Automotive Group

Kanata, ON

Buy From Home Options
Used 2020 Honda HR-V Lx Awd Cvt for sale in Nepean, ON

2020 Honda HR-V

Lx Awd Cvt
$30,999
+ tax & lic
25,458KM
Dilawri Chrysler

Nepean, ON

Buy From Home Options
Used 2019 Honda HR-V LX AWD CVT - Heated Seats - Apple CarPlay - $111.08 /Wk for sale in Ottawa, ON

2019 Honda HR-V

LX AWD CVT - Heated Seats - Apple CarPlay - $111.08 /Wk
$29,990
+ tax & lic
72,258KM
Myers Automotive Group

Ottawa, ON

Buy From Home Options
Used 2019 Honda HR-V Sport SPORT, SUNROOF, AWD, ALLOYS, HEATED SEATS!! WOW!! for sale in Richmond, ON

2019 Honda HR-V

Sport SPORT, SUNROOF, AWD, ALLOYS, HEATED SEATS!! WOW!!
$30,995
+ tax & lic
26,814KM
MyCar.ca Ottawa

Richmond, ON

Buy From Home Options
Used 2016 Honda HR-V 4WD 4dr CVT EX for sale in Ottawa, ON

2016 Honda HR-V

4WD 4dr CVT EX
$24,900
+ tax & lic
24,192KM
Bank Street Mazda

Ottawa, ON

Buy From Home Options
Used 2023 Honda HR-V EX-L NAVI for sale in Ottawa, ON

2023 Honda HR-V

EX-L NAVI
$44,999
+ tax & lic
15,971KM
Barrhaven Ford

Ottawa, ON

Buy From Home Options
Used 2018 Honda HR-V w/Navigation for sale in Cornwall, ON

2018 Honda HR-V

w/Navigation
$28,900
+ tax & lic
69,131KM
Cornwall Honda

Cornwall, ON

Buy From Home Options
Used 2023 Honda HR-V Lx Awd Cvt for sale in Nepean, ON

2023 Honda HR-V

Lx Awd Cvt
$CALL
+ tax & lic
15,450KM
Dilawri Chrysler

Nepean, ON

Buy From Home Options