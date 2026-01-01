$2,500+ taxes & licensing
2013 Subaru Outback
5DR WGN CVT 2.5I TOURING
2013 Subaru Outback
5DR WGN CVT 2.5I TOURING
Location
JSC Auto Sales
3400 Highway 35-115, Newcastle, ON L1B 0R6
905-922-6477
Sold As Is
$2,500
+ taxes & licensing
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Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Wagon
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 218,726 KM
Vehicle Description
This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
Selling Dealer: JSC Auto Sales
Price excludes taxes and a $74 licensing fee
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Safety
Exterior
Interior
Power Options
Media / Nav / Comm
Comfort
Warranty
Seating
Convenience
Powertrain
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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