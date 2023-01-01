$6,450+ tax & licensing
2008 Volkswagen GTI
Sold As Is
This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
- VIN: WVWEV71K28W143038
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Mileage 179,500 KM
Vehicle Description
2008 Volkswagen GTI 2.0T 6 Speed manual transmission. 179750km Sunroof, heated seats. 2 keys Clutch is strong. Engine runs well. Front rotors are new, tensioner new. Synthetic oil change done less than 200km ago. Body has no rust and very limited chips or marks. More pics to come. Interior is very clean for the year. No tears rips cracks. Aftermarket gauge. What it does need. Exhaust leak from the front pipe. Needs parking brake cables. Tires getting there, but we will toss in a set of 17” Audi A4 rims with 7/32 winters. Other than that it’s a very nice car. We are selling it as is because things like the exhaust everyone is different to what they want to do. We could probably quote on doing the safety if you come in person and we agree in person on the car. We can also get OEM, aftermarket OE, performance parts for shop rates.MMC Auto220 Mulock DriveUnit 202 upstairsNewmarket(905)895-8464Tuesday to Saturday 11 to 4Or by appointment
