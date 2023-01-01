Menu
2008 Volkswagen GTI

179,500 KM

$6,450

+ tax & licensing
MMC Auto

647-281-9179

Location

202-220 Mulock Dr, Newmarket, ON L3Y 9B7

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

179,500KM
Used
As Is Condition
  • Listing ID: 10543986
  • VIN: WVWEV71K28W143038

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 179,500 KM

Vehicle Description

2008 Volkswagen GTI 2.0T 6 Speed manual transmission. 179750km Sunroof, heated seats. 2 keys Clutch is strong. Engine runs well. Front rotors are new, tensioner new. Synthetic oil change done less than 200km ago. Body has no rust and very limited chips or marks. More pics to come. Interior is very clean for the year. No tears rips cracks. Aftermarket gauge. What it does need. Exhaust leak from the front pipe. Needs parking brake cables. Tires getting there, but we will toss in a set of 17” Audi A4 rims with 7/32 winters. Other than that it’s a very nice car. We are selling it as is because things like the exhaust everyone is different to what they want to do. We could probably quote on doing the safety if you come in person and we agree in person on the car. We can also get OEM, aftermarket OE, performance parts for shop rates.

MMC Auto220 Mulock DriveUnit 202 upstairsNewmarket(905)895-8464Tuesday to Saturday 11 to 4Or by appointment

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Winter Tires
Rear Spoiler
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
CD Changer
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Heated Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Warranty

Warranty Available

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Conventional Spare Tire
Sun/Moonroof

