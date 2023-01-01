$13,950+ tax & licensing
2010 Volkswagen GTI
Base
2010 Volkswagen GTI
Base
Location
Vision Fine Cars
5161 Steeles Ave West, North York, ON M9L 1R5
416-736-8000
$13,950
+ taxes & licensing
139,795KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN WVWHV7AJ8AW206931
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour PLAID
- Body Style Hatchback
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 139,795 KM
Vehicle Description
*COMING SOON*2010 Volkswagen Golf GTI, a Great Choice for a Refined Performance Commuter !
GREAT CONDITION, this 2010 Volkswagen Golf GTI comes with a 2 LITRE 4 CYLINDER MOTOR that puts out 200 HORSEPOWER.
Well reviewed: Winner in 2010 Best Upscale Compact Car for the Money (cars.usnews.com).
Car reviewers said one of the main reasons to choose the 2010 Volkswagen GTI is because it offers a near-perfect balance of performance and interior comfort. With its 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine, the GTI offers great gas mileage, as well as refined driving dynamics, (cars.usnews.com).
Hatchback versatility, unmatched interior sophistication, confident handling, supple ride, good fuel economy...The 2010 Volkswagen GTI is quite possibly the most refined hot hatch ever brought to our shores, (edumunds.com).
Comes complete with power locks, power windows, and keyless remote entry.
This car has safety included in the advertised price.
Please Note: HST and Licensing is an additional fee separate from the advertised price.
We have a strong confidence in our cars, if you want to have a car inspected, Vision Fine Cars welcomes it.
Certain Crypto-Currency accepted as payment, Charges will apply.
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
Child Seat Anchors
First Aid Kit
Stability Control
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Child Safety Door Locks
Front side curtain airbags
Dual front airbags
Front side airbags
Interior
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Trip Odometer
Compass
rear window defogger
Aluminum Interior Accents
Front Floor Mats
Cargo Area Light
Cloth Upholstery
Front air conditioning
Adjustable front headrests
Front Reading Lights
Adjustable rear headrests
Air filtration
HARD CARGO COVER
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Intermittent rear wiper
Front fog lights
Intermittent front wipers
Seating
Heated Driver Seat
Comfort
Heated Passenger Seat
Mechanical
Rear Stabilizer Bar
Front stabilizer bar
Convenience
External temperature display
Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
Trim
Leather shift knob trim
Additional Features
4-Wheel ABS
Front cupholders
Braking Assist
Leather steering wheel trim
Heated windshield washer jets
Dual Tip Exhaust
Front Seatbelt Pretensioners
speed sensitive volume control
Electronic brakeforce distribution
10 total speakers
HID/Xenon Headlights
ALARM ANTI-THEFT SYSTEM
CARGO TIE-DOWN ANCHORS AND HOOKS STORAGE
CARPET FLOOR MAT MATERIAL
CENTER 3-POINT REAR SEATBELTS
DUAL ILLUMINATING VANITY MIRRORS
FRONT AND REAR WHEEL LOCKS
FRONT SEATBELT FORCE LIMITERS
INSIDE SPARE TIRE MOUNT LOCATION
KEYLESS ENTRY MULTI-FUNCTION REMOTE
OCCUPANT SENSING PASSENGER AIRBAG DEACTIVATION
POWER SIDE MIRROR ADJUSTMENTS
REMOTELY OPERATED POWER WINDOWS
SECOND ROW REAR VENTS
TACHOMETER GAUGE
2 ONE-TOUCH WINDOWS
SINGLE FRONT AIR CONDITIONING ZONES
12V CARGO AREA POWER OUTLET(S)
FRONT CONSOLE WITH STORAGE CENTER CONSOLE
MACPHERSON FRONT STRUTS
AUDIO STEERING WHEEL MOUNTED CONTROLS
SPLIT REAR SEAT FOLDING
VARIABLE/SPEED-PROPORTIONAL POWER STEERING
DUAL FRONT ACTIVE HEAD RESTRAINTS
6 DISC IN-DASH CD
HEIGHT DRIVER SEAT MANUAL ADJUSTMENTS
ALUMINUM FOOT PEDAL TRIM
HEIGHT PASSENGER SEAT MANUAL ADJUSTMENTS
DRIVER SIDE ONLY HEATED SIDE MIRRORS
LEATHER PARKING BRAKE TRIM
SIMULATED ALLOY CENTER CONSOLE TRIM
REAR CENTER FOLDING WITH STORAGE AND PASS-THRU ARM
SIMULATED ALLOY DASH TRIM
SIMULATED ALLOY DOOR TRIM
COOLANT TEMPERATURE WARNING WARNINGS AND REMINDERS
LIFTGATE REAR TRUNK/LIFTGATE
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
Email Vision Fine Cars
Vision Fine Cars
5161 Steeles Ave West, North York, ON M9L 1R5
Call Dealer
416-736-XXXX(click to show)
$13,950
+ taxes & licensing
Vision Fine Cars
416-736-8000
2010 Volkswagen GTI